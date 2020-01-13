Alcohol sales fall over Christmas

Grocery sales over the Christmas period surpassed €1 billion for the first time on record, according to new figures from retail analysts Kantar.

And though all major retailers achieved growth over the period, that wasn’t a result of the typical Christmas favourites. The number of people buying turkey, for example, dropped 3 per cent while the number buying mince pies and Christmas puddings fell 13 per cent and 10 per cent respectively.

It was also a “relatively sober Christmas”, according to Kantar’s consumer insight director Charlotte Scott, who pointed out that the sales of alcohol fell by €10.5 million.

“Shoppers spent 5.3 per cent less on beer and 2.2 per cent less on wine. Only Supervalu and Dunnes bucked the trend, increasing alcohol sales by 3.9 per cent and 0.7 per cent respectively,” Ms Scott said.

In the 12 weeks to December 29th, Dunnes Stores retained its position as the Republic’s largest retailer, achieving a market share of 23.6 per cent, recording a 4.1 per cent rise in the value of its sales. Tesco lost some market share compared to the same period in 2018, closing out 2019 with 22 per cent while Supervalu held steady with 21.8 per cent of the market. Tesco also had the worst increase in the value of its sales of just 0.1 per cent during the period. Ms Scott noted, however, that Tesco customers made an average of 16.2 trips to the retailer’s stores, compared to 15.7 in 2018.

Discounters

Aldi and Lidl, meanwhile, had an 11.3 per cent and 10.9 per cent share of the market respectively while both discounters increased the value of their sales considerably. In fact, Aldi performed the strongest of all retailers with sales up 6.3 per cent.

“Aldi and Lidl have increased their appeal among shoppers at Christmas and both reached their highest ever festive market shares. While in previous years customers have chosen to do their seasonal shopping elsewhere, Aldi and Lidl found success in 2019 by expanding their ranges and encouraging big shops,” Ms Scott said.

Grocery market inflation across the sector stood at 1 per cent for the 12 week period. This figure is based on more than 30,000 identical products being compared year-on-year.

Kantar’s grocery market data is monitored through the household purchasing habits of 5,000 demographically representative households in the Republic.