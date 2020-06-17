Agriservices group Origin bemoans wet autumn and dry spring

Unusual weather conditions was amongst the factors that pushed revenues at agri-services group Origin Enterprises lower by 6.7 per cent to €1.2 billion in the nine months to the end of April, the company said while suspending its dividend for this year.

Reduced demand from Ireland and the UK as a result of a lower level of autumn and winter crop planting as a consequence of the wettest autumn winter planting season in 30 years was cited as the main reason for reduced development in the period.

Meanwhile, the company’s markets experienced “extremely dry conditions in the third quarter which persisted into June” which had a negative impact on the potential to grow crops.

Nevertheless, revenues in the third quarter rose by 1.6 per cent to almost €605 million despite operating restrictions as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Underlying group revenue fell 8.3 per cent in Ireland and the UK to €372 million in the third quarter while it dropped more than 17 per cent in the company’s Latin America arm to €1.6 million. Continental Europe revenues grew by 22.8 per cent to €196.9 million.

In the nine months to the end of April the picture was worse in Ireland and the UK with revenues down 16.4 per cent to €709.5 million. Crop plantings for autumn, winter and spring is expected to be 10.7 per cent lower than last year. Prolonged unseasonal weather conditions resulted in “lower volumes and margins for fertilised and animal feed ingredients” the company said.

In continental Europe persistent dry conditions for much of April and May “reduced yield potential and resulting farm spend”, Origin said.

As a result of the uncertain market conditions, the board found it to be prudent to suspend the final dividend for this year.

The Covid-19 crisis has also disrupted the company’s activities and although its agricultural supply chain businesses were viewed as essential, its amenity businesses furloughed staff on a rotating basis from late March onwards. The company’s board and directors also took a voluntary 20 per cent reduction in fees and base salaries.

But the group flagged that it “continues to be in a solid financial position, with net debt broadly in line with last year’s levels. “We continue to operate within our banking covenants, with in excess of €125 million in undrawn lines of credit available.”

“In what has been a challenging year due to extreme weather conditions and the operational challenges presented by Covid-19, the group expects to deliver a resilient financial performance,” it said.

Earlier this month Origin announced the retirement of Tom O’Mahony after 13 years as chief executive. He will be replaced by chief financial officer Sean Coyle.