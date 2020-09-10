Agribusinesses feel the pinch but Covid spurs new focus on innovation

Optimism among small and medium sized Irish food and agribusinesses has dropped significantly as the Covid-19 pandemic continues, a new report has found, but companies have turned to new tools to continue growing their businesses, including selling online.

The report published by Ifac, Ireland’s farming, food and agribusiness professional services firm, also found more than half of firms felt they weren’t prepared for Brexit.

Positive sentiment among owners, managing directors and chief executives of small and medium sized businesses declined, with the optimism index at a three year low. Only 55 per cent of business leaders in the sector are optimistic about the future, compared to 74 per cent in 2018. The research was conducted by Amarach Research during June and July 2020.

Some 60 per cent of SMEs used one or more of the Covid supports offered to businesses, with the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme used by 39 per cent of businesses.

However, businesses are also facing the prospect of the UK’s exit from the European Union, with less than half saying they were preapred for it. Almost one in five said they were not prepared at all.

Among those who feel they have prepared, medium sized businesses are more likely to consider themselves prepared, reflecting an ability to allocate resources to the issue.

It wasn’t all doom and gloom, however. A fast reaction to the Covid-19 pandemic meant nine out of 10 businesses said they expect to have the same number of staff or even increase their workforce in the coming year.

There was also a growing shift towards the digitalisation of businesses. The report highlighted a 54 per cent increase in the number of food and agribusinesses who are trading online, with 37 per cent of SMEs now trading online. That increase was more common among the food companies, with 46 per cent of companies trading online versus the previous 29 per cent, while agribusinesses increased from 17 per cent to 25 per cent.

“Covid-19 and Brexit have created an exceptionally challenging environment for our Irish food and agribusiness entrepreneurs across the country who make up this sector. Given this context, it’s no surprise that many have accessed a range of Covid-19 supports during the pandemic, particularly the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme,” said David Leydon, head of food and agribusiness at Ifac.

“Yet despite all the challenges, the agility and adaptability of Irish food and agribusiness SMEs have been clear in the recent period with many pivoting to build their digital capacity and trade online. Embracing digitalisation has become a must-do at this stage; it now impacts every part of businesses, not just front-end online trading but also all associated processes.”