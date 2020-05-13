Activist investors target Aryzta for improvements

Swiss-Irish baked goods company Aryzta should make changes to help boost its share price, activist investors Veraison and Cobas Asset Management said on Wednesday, as they announced a tie-up that encompasses 17.3 per cent of shares.

“The two shareholders have joined to actively support improvements in the company,” Swiss-based Veraison said in a statement. “Trust in Aryzta must be rebuilt. Only in this way can Aryzta create value for all stakeholders again.”

Led by former DAA boss Kevin Toland, Aryzta, which owns the Cuisine De France brand amongst others, said earlier this month is had secured a “precautionary amendment” to its financial covenants and outlined a number of steps taken to maximise cash and reduce costs to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company also said it had improved its liquidity position to in excess of €385 million at the end of April, compared with €360 million a month earlier.

Veraison and Cobas said they believe that the company is trading at a significant discount to its intrinsic value and, despite a capital increase in 2018, the company’s market valuation decreased significantly compared to the overall market.

“The shareholder group is convinced that the food industry offers sustainable value creation potential even in the environment currently shaped by Covid-19,” they said.

Among other things, they called for reducing complexity of the group and more-focused activities. Cobas, Aryzta’s largest shareholder, has been pushing for changes since at least 2018, as the bakery company’s stock has fallen about 97 per cent over the past five years. – Reuters