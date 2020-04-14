AB InBev cuts dividend in half to save €1bn as coronavirus hits beer consumption

Anheuser-Busch InBev halved its proposed dividend, which will save about €1 billion as the coronavirus pandemic leads to brewery shutdowns and a drop in beer consumption.

The final dividend payment will be 50 cents a share rather than the original proposal of €1, AB InBev said Tuesday as it postponed its annual meeting with shareholders by about two months to June 3rd.

The world’s top brewers, including Heineken and Carlsberg, have withdrawn their earnings outlook for 2020 as stay-at-home orders prevent the sale of beer at bars and restaurants. Pernod Ricard has forecast a 20 per cent drop in profit as the disease outbreak erodes the sale of spirits. – Bloomberg