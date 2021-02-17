Aaron Forde offers to resign from State seafood body

Businessman Aaron Forde has offered to resign from State body Bord Iascaigh Mhara (BIM) after the Government halted his appointment to State-owned Shannon Group for social media remarks about Travellers.

Eamon Ryan, Minister for Transport, halted Mr Forde’s appointment as chairman of Shannon Group just hours after announcing it on Tuesday, on the grounds that the businessman’s social media comments were below the standard expected of a State board chairman.

Mr Forde offered his resignation as a member of BIM, the body responsible for promoting Irish seafood, to the Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue, the organisation confirmed on Wednesday.

The Government appointed Mr Forde to the BIM board last year. He is a former chief executive of food business, Aurivo and was previously chairman of Ornua, which makes Kerrygold butter.