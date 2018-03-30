Aeroflot for Dublin, AIB falters with Investec and Northern publicans fear £20m loss of trade

Aeroflot, the Russian state-controlled airline, is planning to launch a direct flight between Dublin and Moscow just as Irish diplomatic relations with the Kremlin take on a distinctly chilly air. Jason Corcoran reports from Russia.

Charlie Taylor has the story behind Newry-based technology firm Statsports’s £1 billion (¤1.14 billion) contract win with the governing body of soccer in the US. The deal is thought to be the biggest contract ever to be signed in the elite sports wearables market.

AIB’s exclusive talks to acquire Investec’s Irish unit have faltered, writes Joe Brennan. The development may, he says, lead the stockbroker’s UK owner to seek a renewal of interest from groups that had previously circled the unit.

Profits at Dublin-based Microsoft Ireland Operations Limited (MIOL) rose to $1.2 billion last year as the company reported stronger revenue driven by volume licensing and hosting services. Ciara O’Brien reports that the Republic accounted for $338 million in sales for the company while the rest of Europe delivered $20.8 billion.

Mark Paul travelled to Galway this week to visit Declan Ganley, the telecoms millionaire and bête noire of the political establishment. As well as conducting a wide-ranging interview, Mark got to meet Tootsie, Mr Ganley’s beloved chocolate labrador.

John FitzGerald writes about the dangers of fiscal ruleshis economics column, considering their impact on the respective economies of the Republic and Germany.

And still on the Irish economy, Eoin Burke-Kennedy takes a step back from our exceptionally high growth rates and asks in our Agenda feature if they’re real or illusory?

In our Work section this week, we look at the leadership lessons that might be extracted from the disgrace that befell the Australian cricket team after captain Steve Smith was shown to tamper with a ball. Was it as simple as a group agreeing a route to gaining advantage over a rival and nobody shouting ‘stop’?

Speaking of work, Sarah Lucey seems to have a fairly exciting job in Miami, having started out life as a butcher’s daughter in Mallow, Co Cork. Eamon Donoghue profiles the talent management director in this week’s Wild Geese slot.

Finally, and before you head out to enjoy the State’s new, looser Easter licensing laws, spare a thought for publicans in the North, who reckon the change south of the Border will cost them up to £20 million (€22.8 million) in lost sales.

“If there are couple of days of good weather, it’ll be even worse for us over Easter,” says Joe McDermott from the Phoenix Bar in Park Avenue in Derry.

Stay up to date: sign up to our business news alerts here.