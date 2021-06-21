Aer Lingus’s Shannon cuts, housing supply risks, and price inflation

Aer Lingus chief executive Lynne Embleton will tell the Oireachtas transport committee today that the airline will not reverse its decision to close its Shannon Airport crew base, leaving the future of up to 126 jobs in question, writes Barry O’Halloran.

More than half of the new housing developments granted planning permission under the Government’s fast-track process have been halted by judicial reviews, posing a major risk to future housing supply. Eoin Burke-Kennedy has the details.

US clothing rental company Rent the Runway is to offer employees based in Ireland 20 weeks fully paid family leave. Ciara O’Brien reports.

Publican Charlie Chawke has said that his Goat Inn site in Goatstown “has to be built on as it can’t stay like it is with donkeys and goats on it”. Chawke was reacting to a recent decision to refuse planning permission for a major residential and commercial development on the prime site in south Dublin. Gordon Deegan has the details.

Irish consumer sentiment is at a two-year high following a modest monthly increase in June, according to the latest analysis from KBC Bank. Colin Gleeson reports.

Kayfoam Woolfson, a Dublin-based bedding manufacturer, has been acquired by US manufacturing group Leggett & Platt in a deal estimated to be worth more than €100 million, writes Joe Brennan.

Anyone who has been to the hairdresser recently or gone for an outdoor pint in their local, will probably have noticed some price inflation since their last visit pre-lockdown. Is this a short-term blip related to the gradual reopening of the economy after months in cold storage, or the beginning of a longer-term trend? Fiona Reddan examines the issue in our weekly personal finance feature.

In Q&A, a reader is planning to buy a house with a parent and wonders what the tax implications might be when they sell the property in the years ahead. Dominic Coyle offers some guidance.

In our media and marketing column, Bernice Harrison looks at how the advertising industry - a hotbed for creativity and collaboration - will negotiate the new world of hybrid working.

