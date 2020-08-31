Aer Lingus plans Shannon move, felling logjam and why women are affected most by Covid-19

Aer Lingus may shift its transatlantic services from Shannon to the UK as it continues to grapple with Government Covid-19 travel restrictions. Barry O’Halloran has the details.

Environmentalists oppose Government proposals to charge for forestry licence appeals, writes Barry O’Halloran, while sawmillers want the grounds for such challenges tightened.

A new app aimed at credit union members is set to close the digital gap between the institutions and competing banks, writes Ciara O’Brien.

Businesses with fewer than 10 workers can tap loans of up to ¤25,000 from a new €15 million fund launched by Microfinance Ireland (MFI) to aid them through the Covid-19 crisis , reports Barry O’Halloran.

Pilita Clark tells us that women are bearing the brunt of the Covid-19 recession.

“I received a gift of €280,000 cash from my parents in December 2015. They want to give em another €55,000. What are the tax implications?” Dominic Coyle answers your personal Finance questions.

Chris Johns argues that if the Government treats us like children in the fight against Covid-19 there will be a push back.

Teamwork spent £1 million on a new Belfast office this year, that now only has four people in it. Here’s what they learned from the Great Remote Work Experiment.

