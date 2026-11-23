Tax receipts collected by the State have more than doubled in a decade, and now account for more than 95 per cent of the government’s revenue, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO). Photograph: iStock

Tax receipts collected by the State have more than doubled in a decade, and now account for more than 95 per cent of the government’s revenue, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

“Much of this growth occurred in more recent years and can be attributed to income tax and corporation tax revenues,” a CSO statistician explained, as “general government taxes continued to grow steadily” as well.

Total tax revenue, which includes social contributions, amounted to more than €137 billion last year, with more than half (53 per cent) of tax intake stemming from direct taxations such as income and corporation taxes, the CSO found.

This represents an eight per cent increase – worth approximately €10 billion – from 2024’s total tax revenue receipts.

Corporation tax revenue increased 17.2 per cent from 2024 to 2025, taking in almost €33 billion last year, according to the national data agency, while income taxes took in almost €37 billion.

Taxes on income and wealth – measured by income, corporation and capital gains taxes as well as the universal social charge (USC) – increased 10.3 per cent from 2024 to 2025, the CSO said, and raised €72 billion combined last year.

[ Europe is again eyeing Ireland’s corporate tax revenueOpens in new window ]

“This category has seen very strong growth”, it added, as “since 2015, income tax receipts have more than doubled and receipts from corporation tax have seen nearly a five-fold increase, reflecting strong growth in the economy over this time”.

PRSI contributions collected from employers, employees and self-employed people increase 8.2 per cent year-on-year to €18.3 billion in 2025, the CSO found.

Value added tax (VAT) accounted for two thirds of the taxes on products last year. It increased in value by more than one billion euro (5.2 per cent) from 2024 and totalled €23 billion in 2025, having “been steadily increasing over the years with the exception of the global financial crisis”, according to the CSO.

How AI is already transforming the travel industry Listen | 40:24

Excise duty represented 20 per cent of taxes on products and saw a 200 million year-on-year increase to account for €6.6 billion worth of tax receipts in 2025. This increase “is due mainly to increased revenues from carbon tax and excise on hydrocarbon products”, the CSO said, such a petrol and diesel.

Revenue on tobacco and alcohol excise increased by €23 million in 2025, accounting for 34 per cent of all excise duty, with 32 per cent stemming from hydrocarbon products.

Stamp duty raised almost €1.7 billion, while customs duty took in €600 million last year, the CSO found.

“Taxes on production are a small proportion of all taxes (3.6 per cent in 2025),” the CSO said, while “roughly half of this category is accounted for by taxes on land, buildings or other structures”.

Commercial rates collected by local authorities is the largest tax on production, raising €1.8 billion last year, it added.