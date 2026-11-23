Accounts for the operating company behind the Shelbourne Hotel show that revenues for 2025 totalled €54.8m or an average of €150,157 per day. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

The operator of the five-star Shelbourne Hotel on Dublin’s St Stephen’s Green last year recorded operating profits of €6.88 million iin its first full year of operation under new ownership.

Archer SB Hotel Ltd commenced operating the Shelbourne on October 31st 2024. Accounts show that revenues for 2025 totalled €54.8 million or an average of €150,157 per day.

The Shelbourne, which opened its doors in 1824, was acquired by Archer Hotel Capital in 2024 from US property giant, Kennedy Wilson for a reported €260 million.

Archer also owns the nearby Conrad Hotel, although that property is currently in a sales process.

The directors for Archer SB Hotel state that the Shelbourne “has continued to trade strongly over the course of 2025 and remains a fixture of the Dublin hospitality scene”.

The day-to-day management of the hotel is performed by Marriott International under a management agreement.

The €54.8 million in revenues for the 12 months of 2025 compare to revenues of €10.12 million for the two months of operation in 2024.

The accounts show that the Shelbourne recorded a pretax loss of €2.05 million in 2025 after interest payments of €8.94 million were taken into account.

The breakdown of interest payments included €6.5 million paid to credit institutions and €1.88 million payable to shareholders.

The pretax loss of €2.05 million takes account of combined non-cash depreciation and amortisation costs of €9.7 million.

It recorded an after-tax loss of €3.08 million after incurring a corporation tax charge of €1.026 million.

On the 2025 financial performance, the directors state that during the financial year, the average daily rate increased by 6.79 per cent while revenue per available room increased by 2.1 per cent.

The company recorded room revenues of €34.95 million and other revenue of €19.84 million.

During the year, a €50 million upgrade of the property commenced, which includes renovating 226 of its 265 rooms.

The refresh of the Shelbourne’s guest rooms has been led by Kenmare interior designer Bryan O’Sullivan.

The book value of the company’s fixed assets at the end of last year totalled €177.16 million. Shareholder funds totalled €68.64 million while cash funds rose from €18.7 million to €20.88 million.