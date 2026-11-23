Spain and Barcelona player Lamine Yamal is on football agency Gestifute's books. Photograph: Javier Soriano/Getty Images

Pretax profits at the Irish branch of football super agency Gestifute last year increased by 34 per cent to €68.16 million.

Accounts filed by the Dublin-based Gestifute International Ltd show it recorded the increase in pretax profits as revenues rose by 26 per cent from €62.06 million to €78.25 million.

The rise in profits and revenues at the Dublin firm coincided with the transfer spend at Europe’s richest league, the Premier League in England, rising to a record £3.19 billion (€3.77 billion) for the 2025 summer transfer window.

The 2025 record was surpassed this year when Premier League clubs spent £3.56 billion on new signings.

The pretax profits of €68.16 million at Gestifute in 2025 follow pretax profits of €50.7 million in 2024.

The firm last year paid a dividend of €60 million, which followed a dividend of €31 million paid in 2024.

Gestifute was founded by super agent Jorge Mendes. Mendes and his then most prized client, Cristiano Ronaldo, split in 2022 after a long professional association together.

The agency has the hottest property right now in global football on its books, the 19-year old Lamine Yamal, and it helped the teenager secure a new six-year contract with Barcelona in May of last year.

The firm last year recorded an after-tax profit of €59.49 million after incurring a corporation tax charge of €8.67 million.

The principal activity of the Irish company is providing intermediary, consultancy and marketing services to professional sports people and sporting organisations.

In a note with the accounts the directors said the main business risk was the ability of clients to switch to other intermediary consultancy providers.

The cash generated by the firm from operating activities before tax was paid last year amounted to €66.2 million.

Gestifute International Ltd had accumulated profits of €75 million at the end of 2025 while its cash pile decreased from €12.13 million to €9.17 million.

The profits take account of non-cash depreciation costs of €193,070 and foreign exchange losses of €474,928.

The company employed 11 people, made up of three directors – Andy Quinn of Andrew P Quinn and Associates, Luis Correia and Cork-based tax consultant Michael Mullins – and eight in administration.

Pay to directors last year more than doubled from €302,589 to €647,390.

Quinn and Mullins have no shareholding in the company and senior Gestifute executive Correia received €2.55 million in dividends last year.

Numbers employed increased from nine to 11 and staff costs rose from €792,903 to €1.29 million.