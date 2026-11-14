New chapter for Gourmet Food Parlour as firm opens first stand-alone restaurant in three years

Gourmet Food Parlour chief executive Lorraine Heskin: 'Customers can expect the same warm hospitality and high-quality food and drink they know and love at 8th Lock.' Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Gourmet Food Parlour – the independent restaurant brand that spans casual dining, coffee shops and catering services – is to open its 12th location later this month, marking the “beginning of a new chapter” for the company as its 20th year in business comes to a close.

Opening on November 23rd, this is the first stand-alone restaurant under the Gourmet Food Parlour name set up in nearly four years, although the company has established a footing under different names in the Brown Thomas and Arnotts department stores in Dublin’s city centre within that time frame.

Its newest location in 8th Lock – a residential and commercial development in Ashtown, Dublin 11, only a 15-minute walk along the Royal Canal from the green line Luas terminus at Broombridge – will host a 55-seater restaurant, open seven days a week and serve coffee, breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner.

With the addition of at least 25 jobs at the new location, it brings Gourmet Food Parlour’s total employees to more than 345, according to the company.

Lorraine Heskin, who founded the business in 2006 and remains its chief executive, said this is the perfect way to round off an incredible 12 months for Gourmet Food Parlour.

“Customers can expect the same warm hospitality and high-quality food and drink they know and love at 8th Lock,” she said.

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Gourmet Food Parlour has four stand-alone restaurants in Dublin – with locations in Dún Laoghaire, Malahide, Santry and Swords – as well as one in Galway’s Salthill neighbourhood and one in Dunshaughlin, Co Meath.

It also operates two outlets (Edition, a cafe, and Brown’s Brasserie, a restaurant) in Brown Thomas on Grafton Street as well as three (an Italian restaurant, a bistro and a cafe) in Arnotts on Henry Street.

In addition, the business has a catering services wing, with “a long-standing partnership with Dublin GAA” as well as League of Ireland champions Shamrock Rovers football club, and the Olympic Federation of Ireland.