Lisa McGowan cosmetics business makes €1.39m profit after just two years

A cosmetics firm co-owned by Lisa McGowan has reported profits of €1.39 million after tax in just its second full year of operation. Photograph: Andrew Downes, Xposure

A cosmetics firm co-owned by Tullamore-based fashion entrepreneur and social media influencer, Lisa McGowan has reported profits of €1.39 million after tax in just its second full year of operation.

That is more than double the €598,453 profits that Jentro Ltd – trading as Lisa & Co Cosmetics – recorded in the prior 14 months.

Underlining the strength of the Lisa McGowan brand in the Irish beauty industry, the company’s accumulated profits had grown to €1.88 million at the end of its financial year in February.

McGowan co-owns the business with beauty entrepreneur Una Tynan on a 50/50 basis. It was only incorporated in 2023.

The Lisa & Co Cosmetics website declares that its goal is to create “a premium range of cosmetics for busy women of all ages that is fuss free and easy to use”.

“Our mission is to empower women to embrace their authentic selves by enhancing their natural beauty. We are Pro Age and Body Positive.”

Highlighting the expansion of the business in 2025, cash funds increased from €117,934 to €467,219 while the value of the company’s stock rose from €158,338 to €1.395 million.

The abridged accounts don’t disclose revenues for the year. The company’s products are available online and are also stocked by Dunnes Stores and in hundreds of pharmacies around the State.

The business is separate to McGowan’s main company, Lisa’s Lust List Ltd, which recorded a profit after tax of €418,268 in 2025.

McGowan’s businesses have flourished in the past number of years. She only started her online promotional work after she won the best-dressed lady competition at the Galway Races in 2016.

McGowan paid herself a package of almost €1.9 million from Lisa’s Lust List – pay of €1.5 million and €384,002 in pension contributions.

That came after a remuneration package of €3 million she received in 2024, comprising €2.67 million in emoluments and €384,002 in pension contributions.

Earlier this month, McGowan put the finances of Lisa’s Lust List beyond public scrutiny,

reregistering Lisa’s Lust List as “Unlimited” where it is no longer required to file annual accounts to the Companies Office.