Mediation between Flatley and former solicitor never took place, court hears

Michael Flatley, pictured at the weigh-in for Katie Taylor's final fight last month. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Mediation in the legal dispute between Lord of the Dance star Michael Flatley and his former solicitor over an alleged lien on files and payment of legal fees never took place, the High Court heard today.

However, the president of the High Court Judge David Barniville, who commented that he has been “left in the dark” in relation to developments, was told the case has now been narrowed down. It comes after the judge told the parties last week to put their heads together on the case.

The legal dispute between the entertainer and his former solicitor erupted at the start of the year amid allegations on both sides about legal fees and an alleged hold on files.

Michael Flatley was seeking to compel Maxwell Mooney and Company solicitors, with offices in Maynooth, Co Kildare, to hand over the files relating to the proceedings about and linked to his Cork mansion, Castlehyde, in Fermoy, Co Cork.

In the case, Flatley is seeking that Mooney be directed to produce or deliver the client files in respect of all legal services provided to Flatley.

Flatley is also seeking an order compelling Mooney to provide a copy of the client account.

In the High Court today, counsel for Mooney, barristers Richard Kean and Ronnie Hudson, told the court mediation had been directed in the case, but that it never took place

He said the Flatley side had now “abandoned the most substantial part of the claim”, which was the request to hand over files.

Barristers Niall Buckley and Katie Nagle , instructed by solicitor Barry Creed for Michel Flatley, told the court that there had been engagement between counsel on all sides and the case was now confined to other matters including the Flatley client account.

The court also heard that costs will now go for adjudication.

Judge Barniville said the urgency seems to have gone out of the matter.

The judge arranged for both sides to prepare submissions. The case will come back before the court in mid-December when Judge Barniville will assign a date for the hearing, which is expected to take two hours.

Previously, in an affidavit to the High Court, the entertainer said it was not correct that invoices relating to legal fees had not been paid to Mooney.

Flatley said he could confirm the payments set out in the affidavit of his new solicitor, Barry Creed of Creed McStay solicitors, which stipulated that €487,837 had been paid by Flatley or on his behalf between May 2022 and August 2025.

In an affidavit, solicitor Barry Creed said a notice of a change of solicitors was filed on December 10, 2025.

Creed said extensive correspondence was exchanged with Mooney, and Mooney wrote that his office was “exercising a general lien” over all files and papers relating to Flatley until “we and counsel are paid in full.”