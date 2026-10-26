Beacon Hospital delivers €5.7m profit in first full year under Macquarie ownership

The Beacon Hospital group returned to an operating profit of €5.69 million last year as revenues surged by 49 per cent. Photograph: Matt Kavanagh

The Beacon Hospital group at Sandyford in south Dublin last year returned to an operating profit as revenues surged by 49 per cent.

New consolidated accounts filed by Macquarie asset management firm, MEIF 7 DIAN Investments Limited, show the hospital delivered an operating profit of €5.69 million after an operating loss of €2.39 million in 2024.

Revenues jumped to €288.58 million from €193.66 million the previous year though that comparison is skewed as Macquarie did not complete the acquisition until the first half of 2024 after the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) cleared the purchase in February 2024.

The world’s largest infrastructure manager paid €324 million for the hospital group, which had primarily been owned up to that by businessman Denis O’Brien.

The hospital group – which also operates outreach clinics in Limerick and Mullingar – recorded a pretax loss of €11.1 million last year. This, it said, was due to interest costs and similar charges of €16.8 million – mainly to a connected party.

The pretax loss also takes account of combined non-cash depreciation and amortisation costs of €35.25 million.

The group sustained a loss after tax of €14.56 million after paying €3.44 million in corporation tax.

The directors noted that the reported loss reflected accounting adjustments, primarily the goodwill amortisation of €21.4 million and related-party interest costs of €15.7 million, rather than underlying operational performance of the business.

The hospital “continues to deliver year-on-year growth in patient demand, supported by strong and collaborative partnerships with private insurers under robust reimbursement models”, they said.

A €100 million redevelopment of the adjacent former Beacon Hotel site is currently under way to create an eight-storey medical facility adjoining the current hospital.

Scheduled to open next summer, the directors said the expansion would increase patient capacity by approximately 40 per cent, adding 70 new inpatient beds, a state-of-the-art emergency department, six new surgical theatres and a new cancer day unit. It will create 350 new jobs and facilitate the recruitment of more than 100 specialist consultants.

The hospital, which first opened 20 years ago, said it accommodated more than 295,000 patient visits last year under the care of more than 410 consultants.

Numbers employed last year increased from 1,504 to 1,565 as staff costs increased from €83.3 million to €119.8 million.