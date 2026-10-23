The Irish Times Business Person of the Month: Donal Murphy, CEO DCC Energy

DCC Energy chief executive Donal Murphy has been chosen as The Irish Times Business Person of the Month for September, an award run in association with Bank of Ireland.

During the month, Murphy, who has led the group since 2017, succeeded in securing shareholder approval for the Irish company’s sale to two US private equity firms in a deal worth up to £5.73 billion (€6.69 billion). This was in spite of opposition from some major shareholders, including the company’s founder Jim Flavin.

The deal, structured as a so-called scheme of arrangement, now requires High Court approval and is expected to complete in the first quarter of 2027.

“We’ve had a really strong turnout, and we’re very happy with the result,” Murphy said after the vote.

The buyers

DCC revealed in late April that it had received a €58-a-share offer from KKR and Energy Capital partners.

While the initial proposal was rejected, DCC agreed in late July to sell itself to the consortium for a £65.25-a-share upfront payment and the prospect of an additional payment related to the sale of its tech division.

The takeover deal valued the upfront cash offer at a 21.3 per cent premium to DCC’s closing share price in London on April 28th.

Once a conglomerate spanning various sectors, the Dublin-based but London-listed company is now focused on the energy sector.

Following the shareholder vote, Murphy signalled that he would like to remain on board to see out DCC’s goal to double the operating profit of the remaining energy division to £830 million between 2022 and 2030.