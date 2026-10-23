Shop Street, Quay Street and more: Who owns Galway’s main thoroughfares

For five years, artist Patrick Loewen has used the vacant facade of 47 William Street in Galway as a shop window to sell his small paintings.

“I paint them on the street,” Loewen says. “This is my mercenary work to finance my exhibition coming up in Dawson Street [Dublin] at the end of October.

“I’ve sold to 50 US states from this wall. I’ve got art in Iran, Bahrain, Kuwait as well. None from internet sales, all from the street, and I let everyone pay whatever they can afford so no one’s out of budget.”

The artist from Vancouver, whose studio, People Loves Diamond, is nearby on Dominick Street, has also sold his art on the streets of many cities in North America. He says Galway’s main thoroughfare “is the healthiest street I’ve ever been on”.

“It feels healthier than Dublin, Limerick or Cork too. It’s very friendly. I always say, ‘if you’ve got problems with Galway, you’re looking for them’.”

Artist Patrick Loewen with his work on the vacant building 47 William Street, Galway. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Nearby on the corner of High Street and Cross Street, stone carver Daithi O’Gorman sells Celtic-designed slates. O’Gorman, who has also done large commissions for local businesses such as Thomas Dillon’s Claddagh Gold, etches many of the slates he sells to tourists on the street.

“Depending on the weather, I could be here three to five days a week.

“I share the street with the buskers, so when I’m finished, the buskers usually come along and ask me, ‘Has anybody asked you for the spot?’ I say no and they take the spot when I finish. So it’s rotation.”

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Loewen and O’Gorman share Galway’s thoroughfare with more than 100 shops, restaurants and bars trading from the 120 buildings that line Quay Street, High Street, William Street and Williamsgate Street.

Based on a review of planning, company and Tailte Éireann (formerly the Land Registry) records, The Irish Times has established who owns half of the buildings and the results show a large portion of the properties remain in local hands.

Quay Street

Leonardo Hotel

At the southernmost point of Galway’s thoroughfare is the Leonardo Hotel Galway, known as the Jurys Inn until 2023. The 130-bedroom property, operated by Israeli group Fattal Hotels, has been owned by Swedish hospitality group Pandox since 2017 when it acquired the wider Jurys Inn chain.

Spanish Arch Car Park

Built into the facade of the Leonardo Hotel is the entrance to the Spanish Arch Car Park, which is linked to agri supply and property investor Thomas McDonogh & Sons Limited Group, led by Tom McDonogh, Patrick Neville and Matthew Jennings. The company’s latest financial accounts for the car park valued the property at €6 million.

25 Quay Street, Galway - Aran Sweater Market. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Aran Sweater Market

Clothing brand Aran Sweater Market owns the building it trades from at number 25. The business controlled by Colm MacCarthy also runs Weavers of Ireland, which trades from number 24. This premises, which was put on the market in 2023 for €1.15 million, is also owned by MacCarthy.

Xi’an Street Food

Shiqi Chen and Jun Yan, who own Xi’an Street Food, also own number 9 from which their Asian restaurant trades. The company also owns numbers 6 and 8 directly across the street, which houses the restaurant Ithe. The properties are ultimately owned by their company, Galway Chocolates Limited, which has more than €7 million of real estate.

1 Quay Street - Thomas Dillon - Claddagh Gold. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

The Halls

The Halls, an office space at number 15, is owned by Peter and Mary Coyne. The pair also own the premises at ground level that houses Freddy’s restaurant.

The Snug Townhouse

A company called Snoozles Quay Street Limited, owned by Michael and Diane Burke, controls The Snug Townhouse at number 10, a 35-room boutique hotel opened in 2022. The pair are also behind housing developer Burkeway Group.

4 Quay Street - Coffeewerk + Press. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Wooden Heart and Coffeewerk + Press

Barbara and Nanke Ulrichs, who set up toyshop Wooden Heart after moving to Galway from Berlin in 1979, first opened in Loughrea before moving the business to number 3 in the 1980s. Their son Daniel now helps with the business and, in 2015, opened the cafe and design shop Coffeewerk + Press at number 4, across the street. Daniel initially leased the Coffeewerk premises, but new Land Registry records show his company, Oberon Design Limited, became the registered owner of the building in March 2025.

Number 12 (occupied by Magnetti’s)

Land registry records show number 12, occupied by Sergio Magnetti’s Italian restaurant Magnetti’s, is owned by Barnacles Accommodation Limited, which lists Galway businessman John Lally and members of his family as directors. Lally, alongside business partners Paul Higgins and US billionaire John Malone, control the MHL Hotel Collection, which owns The Galmont, Glenlo Abbey and Harbour Hotel in Galway.

17 Cross Street Upper - Tigh Neachtain. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Tigh Neachtain and The Quays

Louis Fitzgerald’s pub group owns some of Dublin’s most popular pubs, including Kehoes and the Stag’s Head. In 2020, it bought the property housing storied Galway pub Tigh Neachtain. At the time, Fitzgerald confirmed that tenant Jimmy McGuire would remain in place as the operator of the pub, which faces on to Quay Street but has an official address of 17 Cross Street Upper. Fitzgerald already owned The Quays pub on the other side of the street.

High Street

Portwest

Outdoor clothing brand Portwest, based in number 20, has been a feature of High Street since opening in 2009. The business, set up more than 120 years ago by Charles Hughes, has remained in the family. Land Registry records show that Charles Hughes Limited, a company linked to the Hughes family, owns number 20.

Stone carver Daithi O’Gorman with his dog at the junction of High Street and Cross Street Lower. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

The Front Door and Sonny Molloy’s

Publican John Mannion has a significant foothold in Galway. The businessman is behind city centre venues including The Dáil Bar and Blakes Corner Bar. His premises The Front Door, which is based in number 3, is a large interconnected pub complex containing five bars, including Sonny Molloy’s whiskey bar. The property is owned by Mannion’s firm Peakhill Limited, which valued its property at €14.3 million at the end of 2024. It is owned by his Highcross group, which made €3 million profit from €20.5 million of revenue in 2024 and recorded €37.7 million of property interests.

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Kilkenny Design

Marian O’Gorman’s giftware group has traded from number 6 for more than 20 years. Ownership documents show its parent company, Clydaville Investments Limited, is the registered owner of numbers 6 and 7, the latter of which is a Ladbrokes betting shop.

21A High Street - Cloon Keen. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Cloon Keen

Mangan and Checkley, who cofounded the perfume and candle brand Cloon Keen Atelier, trading from number 21A, have owned their small archway-shaped store since 2015.

Murphy’s Bar

Following his deal to acquire Tigh Neachtain’s property in 2020, Fitzgerald’s group added Murphy’s Bar at number 9 to its portfolio in 2022. The premises, purchased from the Murphy family, was refurbished and reopened in 2023.

Freeney’s

The Freeney family has operated Freeney’s bar at number 19 since 1938. Records show the property is equally owned by Anthony Freeney and Marie Freeney-Loughnane. Last year, the pair secured permission to expand their premises into another building to the rear that faces on to Middle Street.

15 High Street - The Kings Head. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

The King’s Head

For 35 years, Paul and Mary Grealish were the proprietors of The King’s Head at number 15, Galway’s oldest pub. Last year, they sold the venue to the Linnane family’s Runtur Hospitality. Conor Linnane, Claire Magee and Emmet Linnane are now directors of Galway Taverns Limited, the company behind the pub, which has traded for 800 years.

Shop Street

Anthony Ryans

Galway’s oldest department store Anthony Ryans has been a stalwart of Shop Street since 1909. The business, run out of three addresses split by Buttermilk Lane that links Shop Street to Middle Street, is owned by Anthony Ryan Limited.

Number 21

Business partners Graham Quinn and Sean Dooley are linked to Jessed Limited, the registered owner of the vacant number 21. The low-profile pair are also linked to a larger student accommodation group called Hazelwood Walk Holdings Limited, which owned €69 million of property at the end of 2025.

Brennans

Shoe shop Brennans is one of the oldest retailers in the area. Martin Brennan’s firm Blackbrook Limited still trades from number 11, which has been in family ownership since it was set up in 1881. It also owns number 10, according to recent planning records.

11 Shop Street, Brennans shoe shop. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

The Sherry family

Several Shop Street properties are linked to the Sherry family, who have controlled hospitality group Lydon House Catering since John Sherry led a management buyout in 1987. The company, which runs Donnelly’s of Barna, Franklin’s restaurant in Galway Shopping Centre and hospitality services for the Galway Races, has ties to the area going back decades to when Lydon’s restaurant traded from numbers 5 and 6. This premises is now owned by the family’s Minterburn Property Company. Land Registry and company records indicate that Minterburn also owns number 9 and has interests in parts of numbers 3-4 and 7-8. Its latest accounts record assets of €4 million.

McCambridges

McCambridges has been a staple of Shop Street for more than 100 years, and was kept in the family for three generations. In 2022, the supermarket at numbers 38 and 39 was sold to Musgrave Group for an undisclosed fee. Musgrave owns the property through subsidiary Cedarglade Limited.

Boots store

The family of the late Tim Naughton, who ran a hardware and furniture store from number 35, own the property now occupied by Boots. The property is held by Timon Securities Unlimited Company, which is owned by his wife Margaret Naughton and other family members. Naughton, who died in 2014, was a prominent Galway businessman, serving as chairman of The Connacht Tribune, Galway Bay FM and the Galway Race Committee.

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River Island store

The late Galway businessman Tom O’Connor ran O’Connors Audio Visual from Shop Street from 1970 to 1996 until it moved out of the city centre. The O’Connor family’s entity Hemoko Limited still owns its old premises at numbers 14 and 15, which are now occupied by River Island. The company, which lists his son Ronan as its sole director, valued its investment property at €6.5 million most recently. Land Registry records filed in 2022 showed another company led by O’Connor’s son Shane, called Roshin Limited, owns number 37, which houses shoe store Ecco. The property was valued at €1.7 million in its 2025 accounts.

33 Shop Street – Eason. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Eason store

Asset manager MNK Partners has owned Eason’s store at number 33 since 2019, when it completed a €8.1 million sale-and-leaseback deal with the books retailer. The French firm, controlled by Mansour Khalife and Miranda Khabiri, has bought a number of Irish-based commercial property assets since it was formed in 2017. Eason’s store was recently put on the market by real estate agents Colliers for €7.5 million.

Number 34

The Divilly family’s connection to Shop Street began in the 1960s when Martin Divilly opened his butcher’s at number 34, but the store closed after being ravaged by a fire in 1979. Brian Divilly, who took over his father’s business in 1972, still owns the property that is vacant at ground level, but the upper floors are occupied by late bar Coyotes. The property is controlled by the businessman through Thornwood Property Holdings Limited, which valued its assets at €3.9 million at the end of 2025.

Three store

Number 1 is owned by the Lannon family, who control Mayo-based chicken producer Western Brand Group. They hold the property through Lannon Investments Limited, which is owned by Andrew, Clodagh, Seán and Eugene Lannon. The firm most recently valued its property at €2.6 million.

Lynch’s Castle, 40 Shop Street - AIB. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Lynch’s Castle

Lynch’s Castle at number 40, built around the 1500s, is now used by AIB as its main Galway city branch. Recent planning records show the property is still owned by AIB.

William Street

Garavan’s

Garavan’s bar has traded from William Street for almost 90 years, and its current proprietor Paul Garavan has retained a significant foothold in the area. Garavan owns numbers 42, 44, 46 and 48, from which jewellers Ór, Espresso 44, Rituals and his own pub trades. Filings show the properties are linked to Garavan’s firm MRCS Limited, which owned €17 million of investment property at the end of 2024.

Number 47

The building, which has been vacant for the past 30 years, was recently acquired by Tafko Limited, an entity linked to US-based investors Laura and Michael Higgins. The pair, both in their 60s, are behind several companies that own Galway properties, including Árd Rí House on Abbeygate Street Lower and the Bridge Mills building on Dominick Street Lower.

Mountain Warehouse store

Outdoor clothing store Mountain Warehouse relocated to numbers 31/33 in May from Mainguard Street. The store is owned by Patrick and Anne Jordan who are behind Atlantic Aviation Group and telecoms firm Secto Services, which reported combined turnover of €148 million and after-tax profits of €6.1 million in 2024.

Holland & Barrett store

Numbers 3 and 5, occupied by Holland & Barrett, are owned by Hill and Son (Galway) Unlimited Company, a firm led by directors Seamus and Michelle Hill. A recent planning application by Krispy Kreme relating to its William Street store stated Seamus Hill was also the owner of number 27.

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Carrolls Irish Gifts and Galway Camera Shop stores

A number of companies linked to Mayo-based beef and lamb processor Martin Jennings Wholesale Limited have owned number 1 William Street and 10 and 12 Williamsgate Street since 2017. Three years ago, Land Registry filings named Killara Investments Unlimited Company as the buildings’ owner. It is controlled by businessman John Vaughan, who has been a shareholder in the aforementioned meat processing business for many years.

Fields the Jeweller store

In 2025, an update to Land Registry filings stated ET Burke Construction Limited was the owner of number 35, which is occupied by Fields the Jeweller. In April, owners of the firm Eamon and Marie Burke started a voluntary liquidation process.

1/2 Eglinton Street - Brown Thomas. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Brown Thomas

Department store Brown Thomas, called Moon’s until the late 1990s, has an official address of 1-2 Eglinton Street, but fronts on to part of William Street. Brown Thomas Arnotts Limited, controlled by UK-based Selfridges Group, owns the property.

Williamsgate Street

The Colonial Buildings

The Colonial Buildings straddle the border of William Street and Williamsgate Street, but have an Eglinton Street address. Land Registry records show the property, built in 1866 and housing Beef and Lobster restaurant and Tomodachi sushi bar, is owned by Martin and Roisin Proulx’s Fides Playhouse Limited. The pair operate The Cellar Bar in the Colonial Buildings, Seven Bar and Restaurant nearby on Bridge Street and An File bar in Westport, Co Mayo. Their firm’s latest accounts showed it owned €11.5 million worth of property assets.

GBC Restaurant

The family-run GBC Restaurant has been operated from number 7 since 1936. The eatery, known for its traditional Irish breakfasts and carvery lunches, is run by Jeremiah and Brid McSweeney, who own the unit through GBC (Restaurant) Limited.

Hanley & Co

Men’s clothing store Hanley & Co, which was established in Galway in the 1960s by Joe Hanley, has traded in the city for more than 50 years. The business owns its store at number 8.

Fallers

Jeweller Stephen Faller opened his store on Williamsgate Street in 1899 and his family has traded from the Galway city centre location ever since. The family business, now run by managing director Paul Faller, owns its premises at number 10 and 12 through Stephen Faller (1879) Limited.

Eyre Square Centre

Located between numbers 9 and 10 Williamsgate Street is an entrance to Eyre Square Centre. The property, with 72 tenants, is owned by International Investment ICAV, which bought the centre in 2022. The ICAV is not required to disclose its underlying investors, so the beneficial investors are unknown. The centre is managed by David Goddard’s firm Lanthorn, which acquired Davy’s real estate business in 2024.