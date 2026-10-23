Pretax profits at Irish arm of Deliveroo up 37% to €2.9m

Pre-tax profits at the Irish arm of takeaway food delivery service, Deliveroo last year increased by 37 per cent to €2.89 million as revenues further increased.

Pretax profits at the Irish arm of takeaway food delivery service Deliveroo last year increased by 37 per cent to €2.89 million as revenues further increased.

Accounts show that revenues also increased by 10 per cent from €58.08 million to €64.09 million.

In a note with the accounts, the directors said that the revenue increase in 2025 was “as a result of increased demand, the change in ordering behaviour and sales mix”.

The accounts said gross profit increased from €28.09 million to €30.15 million, representing a 7 per cent increase “which is reflective of both increased demand and the scalable unit economics of the business model”.

The company’s operating profits increased by 10 per cent from €1.5m to €1.66m and profits were further increased by finance income of €1.2m.

On the company’s future developments, the directors said: “The development and growth of existing activities and improving key customer value proposition pillars will continue to be the focus of attention in the coming year, with an increased focus on supporting sustainable profitability and cash generation, through driving efficiency.”

Numbers directly employed by the company here last year decreased further from 27 to 23 as staff costs dropped from €2.06 million to €1.89 million. It included a share-based payment charge of €37,730.

The company’s non-cash depreciation costs last year totalled €151,063. The company’s cost of sales came to €33.94 million and other operating expenses amounted to €24.54 million, while administrative expenses came to €3.94 million.

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The firm recorded post-tax profits of €2.23 million after incurring a corporation tax charge of €666,087.

At the end of December last, the firm’s accumulated profits totalled €10.9 million while the company’s cash funds decreased from €52.09 million to €47.43m.

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In October 2025, the San Francisco-headquartered firm DoorDash finalised its $3.9 billion (€3.48 billion) in cash acquisition of Deliveroo’s global business.

In 2025, DoorDash generated nearly $75 billion (€67 billion) in sales for local merchants across over 40 countries and over $20 billion in earnings for its independent contractors, known as “Dashers”.

This year, Deliveroo Ireland’s parent, the UK-based Deliveroo Ltd, approved and paid interim dividends totalling £275 million (€328 million) to the company’s sole shareholder, DoorDash.

The £275 million comprised dividends of £100 million approved on February 12th, 2026; £100 million on March 25th, 2026; and £75 million on May 27th, 2026.