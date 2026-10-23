EY’s billion euro Irish business and the owners of Galway’s main streets

Frank O’Keeffe, managing partner EY, at its new headquarters in Dublin. The firm is on track to become a €1bn revenue business, he says. Photo: Bryan O’Brien / The Irish Times

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Paddy McKillen and Tony Leonard’s Clarendon Properties has refinanced debt on a number of prominent retail properties in west London through a new £14.6 million (€17.43 million) facility from private credit lender Hilco Real Estate Finance. Killian Woods has the details.

In our Interview of the Week, EY managing partner Frank O’Keeffe tells Ciarán Hancock how the Big Four firm is “well on our way to becoming a billion euro business”.

From Spanish Arch to Eyre Square: who owns Galway’s main retail thoroughfare? Killian Woods has the answer.

A tribunal has confirmed that former PTSB chief executive David Guinane has won an appeal against a Central Bank of Ireland inquiry sanctioning him for a role played in the State’s tracker mortgage scandal. Joe Brennan has the details.

As midterm elections loom, US President Donald Trump is about to discover the political cost of inflation, writes our columnist Eoin Burke-Kennedy.

German discount supermarket chain Lidl plans to create more than 500 jobs with a €420 million investment, which includes new stores and a distribution centre. Barry O’Halloran reports on its latest expansion plan for this market.

In Smart Money, Cliff Taylor explains why Ireland has become a safe haven in Europe for global bond investors, for now at least. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.

First-time buyers continue to dominate the State’s mortgage market, accounting for almost two thirds of transactions, according to data from the BPFI. Eoin Burke-Kennedy has the details.

Workplace conflict costs millions annually, but what can be done to remedy this problem? asks Margaret Ward in her weekly World of Work feature.