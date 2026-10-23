CRH set for earnings boost from early closing of $8.5bn Arcosa deal

CRH’s full-year earnings will benefit from an earnings boost from the earlier-than-expected closing of an $8.5 billion (€7.6 billion) deal to acquire US peer Arcosa.

The Dublin-based building materials and solutions giant had said, when it was unveiled in July, that it expected its largest-ever deal to close in the first quarter of 2027.

The early completion may prompt earnings upgrades from some analysts that had otherwise estimated CRH would struggle to meet its full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) forecast of $8.1 billion$8.5 billion.

Truist Securities analyst Keith Hughes recently downgraded his Ebitda estimate for CRH to $7.87 billion.

“The cut at CRH is particularly notable given a long history of hitting numbers, but we now see the possibility of an estimate range reduction,” Hughes said.

Shane Carberry of Goodbody, one of the group’s corporate brokers, recently reduced his projection to $7.99 billion.

CRH said it would provide updated full-year 2026 guidance reflecting the completion of the Arcosa acquisition with its third-quarter results on October 29th.

“Arcosa is an excellent strategic fit for CRH and fully aligns with our growth ambitions. With high-quality aggregates assets and attractive positions in the growing US energy transmission market, the acquisition strengthens our connected portfolio and reinforces our position as the number-one infrastructure player in North America,” CRH chief executive Jim Mintern said.

The transaction is the largest of more than 1,200 deals that CRH, which was formed in 1970 through the merger of Cement Limited and Roadstone Limited, has carried out in its history.

It eclipsed CRH’s €6.5 billion deal to buy cement and construction assets that European rivals Holcim and Lafarge had to sell to appease competition authorities before their own merger in 2015.

North America accounted for 71 per cent of CRH’s $7.7 billion adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation last year and three-quarters of its net profit. The Arcosa deal would increase CRH’s reliance on that market.

Mintern set out a strategy last September for CRH to spend $40 billion on investment and cash returns to shareholders over the next five years as it continues to grow revenues and earnings apace. Some $28 billion was earmarked for investment. The Arcosa deal equated to about 30 per cent of the investment pot.

CRH’s focus is on four key areas: aggregates, cement and sustainable alternatives, roads and water. It sees these benefiting from three infrastructure mega-trends: continuing investment in the transport system, from roads to airports; a need to develop water management; and the reindustrialisation of the US.

Mintern said the Arcosa transaction fed into these megatrends and increased CRH’s exposure to the utilities sector.

Arcosa produces 35 million tonnes of high-quality, natural and recycled aggregates and serves 13 of the 50 largest US metropolitan regions, across Texas, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida and Tennessee. It will bring CRH’s total annual production to more than 265 million tonnes.