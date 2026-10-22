Ires investors sell out, and Revolut’s outage a warning to us all

The site in Milltown where property developer Ardstone has been seeking to build a residential scheme, amid local opposition. .

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Some of Ires Reit’s largest shareholders have sold down stakes at a discount to the price Barings has indicated it would be willing to pay for the group, locking in recent gains in advance of a formal bid deadline. Joe Brennan reports on the share sales taking place.

The Bord Gáis Energy Theatre in Dublin’s docklands made a profit last year of €5m, helped by the success of shows such as Book of Mormon, Fiddler on the Roof, Moulin Rouge, Dr Strangelove and Nutcracker. Ciarán Hancock has the details.

In Ask the Lawyer, a reader questions what happens to their daughter’s trust fund when she hits 18. Joanne Hunt provides some expert answers. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.

Revolut’s outage was a warning to us all – we are at the mercy of the tech gods, writes Ciara O’Brien in our tech column.

Workplace conflict costs millions annually, but what can be done to remedy this problem? asks Margaret Ward in her weekly World of Work feature.

Property developer Ardstone is facing a third legal challenge to its efforts to build new homes on a site at Milltown Park on Sandford Road that it bought seven years ago for around €69 million. Barry O’Halloran has the details on the latest twist in this south Dublin planning saga.

Axa has entered the Irish life insurance market through its Laya brand, writes Joe Brennan.

‘People mistake innovation for creating something new’: Apple’s former head of music Neil West has written a book on how the tech giant keeps things simple. Frank Dillon spoke to the author.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz is hoping to persuade chipmaker Nvidia that only Germany has the industrial AI data that Nvidia needs, writes Cantillon.

Cantillon also assesses Netflix’s bid to use live sports rights to bolster its flagging streaming business.

In our Innovation feature, Olive Keogh looks at an Irish education technology venture that is preparing to bring its AI-powered assessment platform to market.