Bord Gáis Energy Theatre in Dublin’s docklands posts €5m profit

The romantic comedy High Society is now on at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Dublin. Photograph: Pamela Raith

The company that owns Dublin’s Bord Gáis Energy Theatre posted a dip in revenues and profits last year, accounts show.

Crownway Entertainment Ltd posted turnover of just under €17.7 million for the year to the end of last December, down marginally on income of just under €18 million a year earlier.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) fell by 11 per cent to €7.2 million. Its pretax profit declined by 15 per cent to €5.02 million.

These declines for 2025, however, followed exceptional trading in 2024 when the hit Broadway musical Hamilton underpinned record sales at the Docklands theatre.

High-profile productions hosted last year included Book of Mormon, Fiddler on the Roof, Moulin Rouge, Dr Strangelove and Nutcracker.

Turnover comprised ticket sales and other revenue of €13.4 million and food and beverage income of €4.3 million. The company employed 56 staff on average during the period with total payroll costs amounting to €3.3 million.

Almost 600,000 people attended shows in the theatre in 2025.

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Cash and cash equivalents at the end of 2025 totalled €22.5 million, up from €21 million a year earlier. The company closed the year with accumulated profits of €15.5 million.

A dividend of €18,900 was paid to shareholders, down from €56,400 a year earlier.

The company’s corporate tax bill reduced to €890,000 for the financial year down from €1.15 million in 2024.

Trading this year is expected to be “strong”, according to the accounts, helped by shows such as High Society, Matilda, To Kill a Mockingbird and Mrs Doubtfire, which have drawn big attendances.

Shows listed for 2027 include the West End hit Just for One Day: The Live Aid Musical, authorised by Bob Geldof, which is to be staged here next August.

The theatre is also to host Billy Elliot, Jersey Boys and Grease.

Crownway Entertainment acquired the theatre in 2014 for €29.1 million, purchasing the freehold three years later from Dublin City Council.

In September 2024, Crownway renewed the naming rights agreement with Bord Gáis Energy for 10 years. The sponsorship is worth about €2 million a year.

Crownway is a family investment company owned by husband-and-wife team John and Bernie Gallagher.

Entrepreneur Harry Crosbie had opened the theatre in 2010, but lost control of the property after his loans were transferred to the National Asset Management Agency following the 2008 banking and property crash.