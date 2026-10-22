Avant Money profits rise 21% in first nine months of 2026 as loan book expands

The company, led by chief executive Niall Corbett, became a branch of Madrid-headquartered Bankinter last year. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Avant Money, the Irish unit of Spanish banking group Bankinter, saw its net profit for the first nine months of the year rise 21 per cent as its loans grew at pace, driven by mortgages.

Net profit rose to €41 million, even after setting aside €17 million for problem loans and other provisions, according to a presentation from Bankinter that accompanied its latest quarterly results.

The company’s loan book rose by 26 per cent on the year to €5.6 billion at the end of September. The presentation did not give a breakdown of Irish deposits. Avant officially launched a deposit offering in February, months after carrying out a soft launch of savings products.

The company, led by chief executive Niall Corbett, became a branch of Madrid-headquartered Bankinter last year, allowing it to venture into deposit gathering with the benefit of the group’s Spanish licence.

Bankinter has previously said it expected the Irish loan book would be almost fully funded by local deposits within eight years of the launch of savings products.

Avant’s interest income increased 21 per cent for the nine months to €103 million.

The wider Bankinter group reported 11 per cent growth in net profit for the nine months, to €901 million.