German investor’s Dublin office doubts and John Fitzpatrick’s New York hotel boom

Commercial property developer's activity has shown signs of a shift away from office development in central Dublin and its docklands area.

German investor KGAL is the latest real estate investor in Dublin to signal viability issues with property projects in the city, reports Killian Woods.

The asset manager, which plans to demolish a Dublin city-centre office block to build a hotel, told the local council recently that neither extending the office nor redeveloping the site for housing would be financially viable.

US debt group AB CarVal Investors has generated a large gross surplus from the collection and resale of Irish property loans they acquired from KBC Bank and Bank of Ireland for a combined €1.02 billion since 2022.

New York is “booming”, according to Irish hotelier John Fitzpatrick, despite cost-of-living pressures and concerns about travelling to the US.

In an interview with Ciarán Hancock, the businessman who runs two midtown Manhattan hotels says his group recorded turnover of $28 million (€24.9 million) last year and he is spending more than $4.5 million refurbishing his Grand Central property.

In a world where war and political upheaval are wreaking havoc on the international conference circuit, Pilita Clark writes about the reason why London remains a leading destination for business gatherings.

In his latest column, economist John FitzGerald says Ireland has a difficult balancing act on its hands when it comes to brokering agreement on the EU’s 2028–2034 budget.

He writes there is division between member states, and the Irish Government has the tough task of potentially having to trim agricultural supports to secure an agreement.

For this week’s opinion piece, IDA Ireland chief executive Michael Lohan writes about the opportunity Ireland has to turn the AI boom into long-term economic gains.

He says Ireland can capture more investment from AI heavyweights like OpenAI and Anthropic if the State and companies invest in people at every stage of their careers.

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