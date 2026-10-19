Ex-Labour Court chairman subject to dignity-at-work complaint from senior official, WRC told

A former chairman of the Labour Court was the subject of a dignity-at-work complaint by an ordinary member of the court who has now claimed unfair dismissed, the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) has heard

The complainant, Peter DR Murphy, who sat as a member of the Labour Court from 2005 to 2024 as a nominee of business group Ibec, is pursuing allegations of unfair dismissal and other rights breaches against the Minister for Enterprise.

The State said Ibec did not nominate Murphy for a further term after his last warrant expired in 2024. Murphy’s legal team has said the department did not seek replacement nominees from the business group when the warrant ran out.

Murphy, a qualified solicitor, had been earning more than €140,000 a year in the role.

He alleged he was subject to workplace bullying during his appointment and he specifically identified a former chairman in a formal dignity-at-work complaint, according to legal correspondence in 2020 opened to a hearing on Monday.

Tara Coogan, a civil servant at the Department of Enterprise who was in charge of the section overseeing the Labour Court and the WRC at the end of Murphy’s last term on the court, gave evidence on the respondent’s preliminary objection to the case going ahead on Monday.

Frances Meenan, for the State, asked Coogan about a legal letter of October 5th, 2020, to former minister for enterprise Damien English from the complainants’ former solicitors.

In the letter, read out by Coogan, Murphy’s then solicitors wrote: “Our client has grave concerns about recent steps regarding the renewal of his warrant.”

The alleged change in practice was “not coincidental and is a direct response to certain recent events and issues raised by our client in respect of his working conditions and the treatment he has been forced to endure in the workplace”, the letter also said.

The letter stated Murphy had raised statutory claims concerning “bullying, victimisation and other related matters” and had “also instituted internal complaint against the chairman of the Labour Court under the Civil Service dignity at work policy”.

At that point, Meenan intervened and said: “We won’t mention any names.”

Coogan said: “I don’t know anything about this letter.”

Meenan said the State would present evidence that the complaints referenced in the letter “were subsequently withdrawn by the complainant”.

Tiernan Lowey, for the complainant, said: “We’re happy for the letter to be read out in full.”

The tribunal has heard how Murphy received one further term on the court before his final warrant lapsed in February 2024.

Meenan said it was position of the State that Murphy was not an employee and therefore had no standing to pursue the claim.

She said appointment to the Labour Court was contingent on Murphy being put forward as a nominee by Ibec, and accordingly Murphy’s 19 years at the Labour Court came to an end, Meenan said.

However, Lowey said: “We don’t believe there ever was any correspondence from the department or on behalf of the department [to Ibec] when Murphy’s last warrant expired.”

Lowey said Murphy “was never regarded as anything other than an employee of the minister”. The complainant’s position is that it had become the custom and practice to renew warrants until a member of the court resigned and only then seek three nominees.

Meenan accepted the State had “a gap” in its supporting documentation as copies of correspondence between the department and Ibec asking the employers’ group to put forward a nominee for the court every time Murphy had been reappointed were not with its legal papers.

She said the documents in question were “old paper files that are hard to get”.

Adjudicator Christina Ryan said it was “unusual” that the State was not ready with the documents in question when it was making the nomination process a “central feature” of its case.

She directed the State to produce the material and said the matter could be revisited when the case resumed on Wednesday.

Murphy’s complaints are under the Unfair Dismissals Act, the Protection of Employees (Fixed-Term Work) Act, the Redundancy Payments Act and the Minimum Notice and Terms of Employment Act.