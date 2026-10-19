CarVal generates €310m surplus in four years from loan portfolios bought for €1bn

US debt group AB CarVal Investors bought a portfolio of loans from KBC Bank Ireland and Premier Homeloans in 2022. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Loan investment vehicles linked to US debt group AB CarVal Investors have generated a gross surplus of €310 million from collections and the resale of Irish property loans they acquired for €1.02 billion since 2022.

In 2022, AB CarVal’s Irish vehicle Braunton Property Finance Designated Activity Company (DAC) bought a portfolio of Irish residential mortgages from KBC Bank Ireland and Premier Homeloans for €610.2 million.

The Minneapolis-based firm’s subsidiary Hartland Property Finance then paid Bank of Ireland €410.4 million in 2023 for a separate portfolio of distressed Irish residential and commercial property loans.

New financial filings by AB CarVal’s firms, which cover the 2025 financial year, show Braunton will be wound up after it “sold its remaining portfolio of loans”, and Hartland has also sold a large portion of the debt it acquired in 2023.

An analysis by The Irish Times of financial statements for Braunton has shown it made €764.9 million from both the collection and resale of the KBC Bank Ireland and Premier Homeloans it acquired for €610.2 million – a surplus of €154.7 million.

Hartland has recorded a surplus of €155.3 million after making €565.7 million from both the collection and resale of loans linked to the portfolio it bought from Bank of Ireland for €410.4 million. The €565.7 million total for Hartland includes €90.8 million of proceeds it made from a sale of part of its portfolio in April 2026.

The combined €310 million surplus represents proceeds above the original purchase costs before financing costs, operating expenses and tax expenses.

The disclosures follow reporting by The Irish Times earlier this year that showed AB CarVal’s Elmscott Property Finance also made a €75 million profit in the space of three years from flipping some non-performing personal and commercial debt, valued at €694 million, that it bought from Ulster Bank in August 2023 for €268 million.

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings have shown a special-purpose entity linked to the investment bank Goldman Sachs called Penryn Funding 2024 DAC acquired some of the debt sold by AB CarVal’s vehicles, Hartland and Elmscott.

Minneapolis-based AB CarVal was one of the first foreign funds to move on Ireland after the financial crash, and among the most prolific purchasers of distressed Irish debt.

The firm bought non-performing loans valued at billions of euro, including loans connected to the Irish Banking Resolution Corporation’s (IBRC) Project Stone loan portfolio, which was valued at a combined €6.85 billion, and a collection of 5,000 loans called Project Poseidon that included assets such as the Lyrath Estate Hotel in Kilkenny and the Regency Hotel in Dublin.

Following the recovery of the Irish economy, AB CarVal has continued to use its office in Ireland as a hub to manage distressed debt in other parts of Europe.