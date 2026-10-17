Profits jump more than 25% for Shannon Foynes port firm on record tonnage

Pretax profits have risen more than 25 per cent for the company that operates the Shannon Foynes seaport, reaching just over €5 million last year, recently filed company accounts show.

The Shannon Foynes Port Company, which operates the State’s second largest seaport (only behind its Dublin equivalent), also saw turnover increase more than 12 per cent in the financial year to end December 2025.

The company generated €5.06 million in pretax profits during the year – a 26.14 per cent increase from the €4.01 million it accumulated throughout the previous year, the filing shows. Its 2025 turnover was €17.63 million, up from 2024’s €15.73 million.

The company pointed to a 2.2 per cent increase in “throughput”, or the volume of cargo and passengers that pass through a seaport, to 9.35 million tonnes last year. Foynes Port “recorded its highest-ever annual tonnage, increasing 10.8 per cent year on year”, the company said in a statement.

It credited “historic highs” in revenue and operating profit for its “landmark financial performance” in 2025. “The result was driven by robust performance across the port’s operations,” it said.

Pat Keating, the port’s chief executive, added: “These results demonstrate the value of our focus on growing revenues, managing costs and making the most of the capacity and assets at our Foynes and Limerick terminals.

“Record activity at Foynes, in particular, underlines the port’s growing role in supporting industry, trade and supply chains across the region and nationally.

“We are continuing to advance the priorities set out in our ‘Vision 2041’ master plan, including the development of Foynes Island Deepwater Port and the delivery of enhanced road and rail connectivity.”

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The company added its short-term strategic plan until 2030 “identifies €210 million in planned capital expenditure to develop port facilities and support long-term demand”.

It looks forward to the reinstatement of 40km of railway between Limerick and Foynes in early 2027, which Keating says “will assist with Ireland’s Climate Action Plan for transport to meet its net zero climate obligations”.

Operational costs within the company for the 2025 financial year amounted to €8.05 million, while €3.86 million was marked down to “administrative expenses” in the account filings. The business held €86.12 million worth of tangible assets and €10.24 million in cash and bank balances – an 82.10 per cent increase from the €5.62 million it held the previous year, the filings show.

Michael Walsh, the company’s chairman, said it is “in a strong financial position to continue investing in infrastructure that will support Ireland’s future economic, logistics and energy needs”.

The company employed 53 full-time equivalent staff at year-end, an increase of four people from the previous year, and paid €3.46 million in salaries. A further €135,850 was spent on overtime pay and €276,869 in “performance-related payments”, according to the filings.

The accounts show €1.04 million was paid to “key management personnel” in the company – consisting of members of its board and senior management team – in salaries and employee benefits. €829,000 was paid in shareholder dividends from profits accumulated in the 2023 and 2024 financial years.

Keating received €117,500 in his chief executive role, which he has held since 2008. He did not receive a pay rise between 2024 and 2025.