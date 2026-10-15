Building company ceases trading, leaving sports clubs with bills for unfinished work

Sports clubs are under additional financial pressure following builder's failure. Photograph: Stockpix

Several sports clubs face bills for unfinished development work after building firm Clearwater Construction & Landscaping Ltd ceased trading this week.

Clearwater, known to most customers as CWC, is well known for work on pitches and other sports facilities, particularly for local organisations in the southeast.

But the Grangecon, Co Wicklow-based business ceased trading this week, saying it intended to hold a creditors’ meeting on Friday October 23rd, when liquidators will be appointed to the company.

The move took sports clubs for which Clearwater had been working on various projects by surprise.

Statements from some reported that they had not heard from either the company or its director, PJ Norton, in advance of its closure.

One organisation, Bunclody Association Football Club (AFC) in Co Wexford, confirmed it was facing substantial bills to complete work begun by Clearwater that was unfinished.

Club chairman Jamie Farrell confirmed to members that it had paid Clearwater €313,000 to date for work on an all-weather pitch, fencing, ground preparation and lights.

Some of the initial work has been done, but a substantial amount remains to be completed, he confirmed to The Irish Times.

The club estimates that about €180,000 of the contracted work has been completed.

The club had received assurances on Friday September 25th that the work would continue but days later were told that Clearwater was having difficulty collecting debts owed to it.

Farrell said Clearwater’s failure has left Bunclody AFC facing extra financial pressure.

“It’s heartbreaking,” he acknowledged, pointing out that the club does much of its fundraising from supporters in its own community through weekly bingo nights.

Bunclody AFC’s “only hope” is that it can recover the cash lost on the project through the Government’s sports capital grants scheme, Farrell said.

Tramore Tennis Club in Co Waterford emailed members this week to say that it was “finalising an alternative contractor” to complete work on lights for two of its courts originally given to Clearwater.

“Unfortunately, the original building contractor (CWC) is no longer communicating with Tramore tennis club,” said the organisation’s email.

Farrell also said that he was aware of several GAA and soccer clubs in the southeast where Clearwater was working on developments.

Clearwater made more than €299,000 profit last year while it owed €1.4 million to trade creditors, according to its most recent accounts, which Norton signed in May.

The company has nominated Eoin Massey and Anthony Glennon, of Friel Stafford, as liquidators, but they have not yet been appointed, as the creditors’ meeting must decide on this.

Neither Norton nor Clearwater responded to a request for comment.