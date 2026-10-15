Aryzta shares rally on appointment of bakery veteran as chairman

Urs Jordi, who was installed as chairman in late 2020 following a boardroom coup and held a dual chairman-chief executive role for several years, will become permanent chief executive of Aryzta next year. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw for The Irish Times

Aryzta shares rallied on Thursday as the maker of par-baked breads and pastries cleared up governance questions by deciding to promote its lead independent director, German bakery veteran Heiner Kamps, as chairman at its next annual general meeting (AGM) in May.

The Zurich-listed group, formed in 2008 through the merger of Dublin-based IAWS and Swiss bakery group Hiestand, confirmed that current chairman and interim chief executive, Urs Jordi, will become permanent chief executive following the AGM next year.

Shares in Aryzta, owner of the Cuisine de France brand in the Republic, rose as much as 5.4 per cent. However, they remain down by more than a fifth so far this year amid declining sales in Europe, led by Germany, its largest market, as consumers have become more price-sensitive.

Jordi was installed as chairman in late 2020 following a boardroom coup and held a dual chairman-chief executive role for several years – against Swiss codes of best corporate governance practice – as he led a turnaround of the business.

Jordi became chairman early last year as Michael Schai, a former managing director of Aryzta’s Asia-Pacific region, became chief executive. However, he took on the additional role of interim chief executive in October last year as Schai quit after only nine months as the top executive.

“Aryzta has a strong position in the international bake-off market, and I see considerable potential for the business,” said Heiner. “As chairman, I want to focus on our strategic priorities and refresh the board to bring in new experience and perspectives.”

Heiner is best known for founding the Kamps bakery chain in Germany in 1982, before stepping down in 2002 following the sale of the business, which by then had over 1,000 stores, to Italian food group Barilla. He has also previously served as chief executive of fast-food chain Nordsee and dairy processor Müller Group.

He and Jordi were two of three candidates installed as Aryzta directors at an extraordinary general meeting in September 2020 after rebel shareholders, led by Swiss investor Veraison, secured backing from voters for a boardroom overhaul. The company’s three former Irish directors, including chairman Gary McGann, as well as one Swiss board member, signalled they were stepping down before the meeting.

Aryzta saw its centre of gravity move from Ireland to Switzerland following a boardroom shakeup.

Jordi’s reboot has included the sale of unwanted assets, including Aryzta’s former problem North American business and Brazilian unit, reduction of debt and a greater focus on innovation in baked products.

The group said in August, as it unveiled a weak set of results for the first half of the year, that it is “reviewing all options for Germany to maximise shareholder value”. It confirmed on Thursday that it will update the market on its plans for that market when it issues a trading update on October 26th.