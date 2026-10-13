Property price inflation slows to three-year low of 5.1% as market cools

Latest CSO figures indicate prices nationally rose at an annualised rate of 5.1 per cent in August. Photograph: iStock

House price inflation slowed to its lowest level in nearly three years in August as a combination of increased supply, higher borrowing costs and geopolitical uncertainty cooled the market.

The latest Residential Property Price Index from the Central Statistics Office indicated that prices nationally rose at an annualised rate of 5.1 per cent in August, down from 5.4 per cent in July.

This was the lowest level of price growth recorded in the Irish market since December 2023.

Property prices in Dublin rose by 3.9 per cent while prices outside Dublin were up by 6.2 per cent compared with August 2025.

The latest assessment comes amid a marked slowdown in prices in certain segments of the market.

The trend, which was borne out by property website MyHome’s latest report published this week, has been linked to a contraction in real wages on the back of inflation and two European Central Bank interest rate hikes.

The bank is expected to raise rates again in December in a bid to quell the current pick-up in inflation.

The CSO’s figures indicated the median price (middle value) paid for a house in the 12 months to August was €400,000.

The highest median price was €685,000 in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, while the lowest median price was €199,000 in Longford.

High prices at the upper end of the market tend to distort the average which is why statisticians consider median prices – the point at which half of all homes sold were more expensive and half cost less – more reflective of the overall market.

“There’s no doubt that the heat has been coming of the housing market since the start of this year and today’s report confirms that this trend is continuing, with the rate of house price growth slowing further,” Sorcha Timoney, mortgage team manager with NFP Ireland, said.