Kilkenny Design group records €1.5m in pretax profits

Kilkenny Design CEO Evelyn Moynihan: 'We are continuing to invest in new and up-and-coming Irish makers.' Photograph: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

The company behind fashion and homeware retailer Kilkenny Design grew pretax profits by 17 per cent last year, ahead of the 12.9 per cent rise in revenues, according to company filings published Tuesday.

Clydaville Holdings reported €1.5 million in pretax profits in the financial year to January 25th, 2026, and €36.33 million in turnover in the same period.

The company owns 16 Kilkenny Design stores across the State as well as a number of gift shops and cafés associated with the retail brand. It maintains five outlets in Co Dublin, four in Co Cork and one each in counties Clare, Galway, Kerry, Kildare, Kilkenny, Meath and Tipperary.

“We have protected profitability through tighter stock management, careful cost control and more joined-up planning across stores and online,” said Evelyn Moynihan, Kilkenny Design’s chief executive.

“Rising labour costs also mean we must be disciplined about how we operate and grow. We value our teams enormously, so our focus is on ensuring the business can sustainably support those jobs,” she told The Irish Times.

The group employed an average of 241 workers last year, up from 216 employees the previous year. It paid €7.04 million in wages and salaries, with an additional €780,000 allocated to additional staffing costs, the filings show.

The retailer said it was affected by “global uncertainty on consumer confidence, fuel and transport costs and the reliability of supply chains”.

“Trade uncertainty, including around tariffs, also makes planning more complex,” Moynihan said. “These pressures can affect both the cost of bringing products to customers and what customers feel comfortable spending.

“Our response is to manage carefully the areas within our control: stock levels, buying decisions, costs and co-ordination across the business. Maintaining close relationships with suppliers and planning ahead are particularly important in an uncertain environment,” Moynihan said.

“We are continuing to invest in new and up-and-coming Irish makers, backing their talent and giving them a platform to build their businesses,” Moynihan said.

“Customers want distinctive products and meaningful purchases, and supporting Irish businesses and local communities continues to give them a strong reason to shop with us.”

Pretax profits grew from the €1.28 million the company recorded for 12 months up to January 2025, and were up significantly from its “total comprehensive profit” of just under €70,000 in the year before that.

Turnover was up €4.15 million from the previous period’s figure of €32.17 million, the filings show.

The company held €4.06 million in cash at the end of January 2026, a 35.74 per cent increase from the €2.99 million it held 12 months previously, as well as €8.76 million in fixed assets – most of which stemmed from computer equipment, software and motor vehicles.