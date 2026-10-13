Hotel chain iNua weighs strategic options after revenue tops €74m

Operating profits at hotel group iNua rose marginally last year as the company was being touted for sale, but interest payments linked to almost €70 million of debt dragged the company into the red, new accounts have shown.

Last year, the group – led by chief executive Seán O’Driscoll – that owns eight hotels recorded a rise in turnover from €71.1 million to €74.5 million.

During the period, operating profits marginally rose from €3.9 million to €4 million. The company also disclosed that its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose by 5 per cent to €11.3 million.

Despite the higher operating profit, a loss of €2.5 million was still recorded by iNua in 2025, compared to the €2.8 million loss the previous year, which led to a rise in accumulated losses to €43.2 million.

The loss was driven by €6.3 million of interest costs linked to €69.7 million of debt owed to lenders, down from €70.8 million the previous year.

The hospitality group previously secured backing from Earlsfort Capital Partners and Blackbee Investments to expand its portfolio of four- and five-star Irish hotels. In 2023, iNua refinanced its debts through an arrangement with lenders Alliance Bernstein and Earlsfort Capital Partners.

The debt has been used by the iNua group to build a portfolio of properties, including the Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa in Limerick, and the Muckross Park Hotel & Spa in Killarney, Co Kerry.

In December 2025, The Sunday Times reported the company would trigger a “liquidity event” early in the new year. It was reported that a sale price of more than €120 million was required for investors to secure a return.

When asked about the sales process, O’Driscoll told The Irish Times the iNua Hospitality board “continues to look at strategic options to realise investor value but are obviously still mindful of the geopolitical situation in terms of timing”.

He added he was “very pleased” with the 2025 financial results and its occupancy level for the year was 85 per cent.

Last year, iNua Group’s staff fell from 1,132 to 1,088, but salary costs rose from €25.8 million to €26.1 million. The company also paid out more than €91,000 to staff last year for “loss of office”.

Businesses in the hospitality sector have raised concerns in recent years about the cumulative impact of measures like minimum wage increases and sick leave entitlement on staff costs.

Last year, the value of the company’s tangible assets, made up largely by properties in the group, fell 3 per cent to €83.4 million. At the end of the year, iNua booked total assets of €93.8 million, down from €97.9 million in 2024.