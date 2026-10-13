Greencore signals stronger annual profit on back of ‘momumental year’

The Greencore Group plc company logo seen displayed on a smartphone. Photograph: Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Shares in Dublin-headquartered convenience food group Greencore jumped in early trading after the company forecast annual profit ahead of market expectations. ‌

Greencore, the biggest producer of pre-packed sandwiches in the UK, said its fourth-quarter volumes grew ⁠at a faster pace than wider grocery market.

The London-listed company, which acquired rival British supplier Bakkavor in January, ⁠forecast 2026 ​adjusted operating profit for continuing ​operations at £248 million, ahead of analyst expectations of £238 million.

Shares were up ⁠4.5 per cent at 274 ⁠pence ​in early trading.

In a trading update, Greencore said its fourth quarter revenue increased by 4.5 per cent to £1.04 billion.

The company said the integration of Bakkavor was progressing ‌well with a ⁠fast start on “central re-organisation, procurement and distribution synergies”.

Greencore said it ‌had entered the new fiscal year with ​good volume momentum despite wider market ​uncertainties.

In January this year, Greencore purchased rival supplier Bakkavor for £1.2 billion, making the new entity the UK’s largest manufacturer of convenience foods.

Bakkavor’s retail customers include Tesco, Marks and Spencer and Waitrose.

“Greencore has had a monumental year, and we finished it with a strong performance in Q4,” chief executive Dalton Philips said.

“We grew volume ahead of the market, drove strong profit growth and we continue to make strides in our integration with Bakkavor,” he said.

“That performance means we are in a position to further upgrade our full year guidance,” Philips said.

“Our focus in FY27 remains simple: producing high-quality, innovative fresh food, ensuring we deliver for our customers and progressing our ambitions for our larger business,” he said.

In its latest update, Greencore said it launched 167 new products launched during the fourth quarter.

“These included two ranges of premium Italian ready meals, new summer-focused grab-and-go sandwich and salad ranges, and a range of limited-edition diner-style mac and cheese products,” it said.