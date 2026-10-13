Credit unions win again as Re-turn, Ryanair and RTÉ fare poorly for customer service

Ireland’s undisputed customer experience champion remains the Irish credit union, which topped the overall survey as well as the financial sector. Photograph: Frank Miller/The Irish Times

The Irish credit union movement has been ranked as best for customer service for the 11th consecutive year, but Re-turn, RTÉ, Ryanair, Dublin Bus, Ticketmaster, Irish Water and a host of social media have all found themselves at the wrong end of the league of companies, new research suggests.

The annual assessment of Irish brands from the CX Academy suggests that while customer experience scores are falling globally, they are climbing in Ireland, hitting their highest level in almost a decade.

The improved performance was, the CX Academy said, driven by companies in the supermarket, retail and financial space, with those sectors making up six of the top 10 and 21 of the top 30 rankings.

By contrast, companies and organisations in the entertainment and leisure sphere, the public sector and utilities were among the poorest performers.

Ireland’s undisputed customer experience champion remains the Irish credit union, which topped the overall survey as well as the financial sector.

Pharmacies and wellness continue to lead from the front for customer experience in the retail sector, making up three of the top 10 companies, with Life Pharmacy coming in second place, McCabes in seventh and Holland & Barrett joint ninth.

Specsavers maintained its strong recent performance, moving up from sixth to third, while Shannon Airport, which landed in the top 10 for the first time in the last report, has maintained its fourth position. PhoneWatch has moved from 11th to fifth this time round.

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Several brands recorded significant improvements to move into the top 10. Zurich Insurance climbed 21 places to sixth, Ikea jumped 27 places to eighth, and the Passport Service, the highest ranked public sector organisation, climbed 25 places to finish joint ninth.

The news was not so good for two of the best performers from the last survey, KFC and Subway. They recorded the biggest falls this year, with the former falling 77 places to 92nd and the latter falling 69 places to 98th.

CX Academy said their performances were emblematic of a weak performance by the restaurant sector, with a broad retreat particularly noticeable across the fast-food category. Burger King fell 45 places to joint 98th alongside Subway, and McDonald’s fell 41 places to joint 113th beside another fast-food brand, Eddie Rockets.

The bottom 10 was made up of the Department of Social Protection, Ryanair, RTÉ, Re-turn – making its very first appearance on the list – Instagram, TikTok, Irish Water, Ticketmaster and Dublin Bus, with Facebook finishing in last place.

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Michael Killeen, the head of the CX Academy and author of the report, said the common thread in the data is that “these are largely services people use out of necessity or habit rather than choice: social platforms, public transport, utilities and non-discretionary public services, which tend to score low across all areas rather than on any single one”.

The survey is conducted on behalf of the CX Academy by Amárach. It presents survey respondents with a list of companies from which they choose the good and the bad.