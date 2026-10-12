Fewer than one in 20 Irish adults will always ask for money they are owed back, with as many as 90 per cent saying they would ill let as much as €50 slide rather than have a conversation they consider difficult. Photograph: Agency Stock/Getty Images

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What is the cost of social awkwardness? Around €600 million each year, according to new research from AIB. Conor Pope reports that Irish consumers are losing €150 on average to a “politeness premium” which sees them overpay on shared bills and fail to collect personal debts.

Meanwhile, new research from Pitchbook, the global private capital markets intelligence firm, found that Irish artificial intelligence (AI) companies have raised an additional €256 million across 75 deals so far this year. Deal volumes and values are down from last year; however, this appears to be a case of “normalisation”, with median deal values still well ahead of historic levels.

On a related topic, researchers have uncovered a worrying trend around the use of artificial intelligence (AI) tools in hiring processes. It appears that AI agents have a bias towards CVs and cover letters that seem to be written using generative AI. That is disturbing news at a time when AI is already driving a dismal hiring arms race, writes Pilita Clark in her latest column.

A deal last week between EU governments on long-stalled capital markets reforms was anything but certain. Jack Power takes us inside the last-minute negotiations that finally got the agreement over the line.

Where Budget 2027 is faulty is the reversal of the policy on tackling climate change, argues economist John FitzGerald in his latest column. It sends all the wrong signals, and it also means there will be significantly fewer resources to protect those who are energy poor and to fund important climate investment, including flood protection. The proposals would shift more responsibility for regulating the architecture that makes the financial markets tick from national central banks and authorities to a European regulator.

Ireland does not need a completely new economic model, argues Paraic Burke, head of tax at PwC Ireland in this week’s opinion piece. However, we’ve reached a point where what set us apart feels less different, and we need to future-proof our economy.

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