Tech company Tines to create 100 jobs in Ireland over two years and open new facility

Irish tech company Tines is to create 100 jobs in Ireland over the next two years, with more than half of the roles earmarked for new entrants to the jobs market.

The new roles will be across its product, engineering, sales, customer success, marketing and operations teams.

The company said more than half the roles would be entry-level, giving graduates and those early on in their careers a way to get a foothold in the AI sector.

“It’s an exciting time for Tines as we build and grow an AI company from Dublin. We believe every employee and every team should be able to use AI to build the software they need, and that’s the opportunity we’re going after with Tines,” said co-founder and CEO Eoin Hinchy.

“These 100 new roles are an important part of scaling our business and supporting customers as they put AI to work across their organisations.”

“As we grow, it’s important that we open the door to talented graduates and early-career professionals to build career pathways in this new space. AI is changing the world of work, but we believe that it will create new and interesting careers, including in companies like ours.”

Tines said the new roles would support the company’s next phase of growth for its Tines 3B platform, which is an artificial intelligence-native platform for building, running and governing enterprise workflows, applications and agents. The platform was launched during the summer.

The company also plans to open a new Dublin headquarters later this year to house the growing team.

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The news of the expansion was welcomed by Minister for Enterprise and Employment Peter Burke. “Tines is one of a new generation of rapidly scaling Irish technology companies competing successfully on the global stage,” he said.

“These 100 new jobs demonstrate the strength of opportunity from Ireland’s AI talent and innovation base, while the strong focus on graduates and early-career professionals will create new pathways into a sector that will be increasingly important to our economy.”

Enterprise Ireland chief executive Jenny Melia said the new roles would open career pathways into AI and help build a talent base for Ireland’s next generation of technology companies.

Founded by Hinchy and Thomas Kinsella in 2018, Tines developed a workflow and AI platform to help businesses operate more efficiently and mitigate risks.

Tines Stories, which will continue to be available to customers, connects different software tools and can automate repetitive tasks. It counts companies such as Coinbase, Mars, Reddit and SAP among its clients.

The company has steadily grown in recent years, with its most recent valuation at $1.125 billion (€1 billion), following a Series C round last year.

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Co-headquartered in Dublin and Boston, it has raised $272 million from investors that include Goldman Sachs, SoftBank, Felicis, Addition, Accel, Blossom Capital and Lux Capital.

Earlier this year, the company announced 100 jobs in the US earlier this year and opened a new hub in Boston, and a formal hub in Sydney.