DAA says staff in Saudi Arabia ‘safe and well’ after latest airport attacks

An attack on the airport on Saturday, the third on the airport in a week, killed 12 people and wounded more than 300, part of a tit-for-tat military escalation by the Houthis against the beleaguered Saudis. Photograph: AP

Dublin Airport operator DAA has said that all of its staff in Saudi Arabia are “safe and well” after Yemen’s Houthi forces launched more attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh in recent days.

The Irish commercial semi-state company provides airport management and consultancy services to the operator of the Saudi international travel hub.

An attack on the airport on Saturday, the third in a week, killed 12 people and wounded more than 300, part of a tit-for-tat military escalation by the Houthis against the Saudis.

Separately, an unidentified projectile hit a passenger terminal at the airport on Sunday, with authorities tackling a blaze, the Saudi-led coalition said in a statement.

In a statement on Monday, a spokesman for DAA said: “We are aware of the incidents at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh over the weekend and can confirm that all our team members in the region are safe and well. We remain in close and continuous contact with our colleagues and are monitoring the situation closely.”

DAA declined to say how many staff it has in Saudi Arabia due to commercial sensitivities and security considerations.

The blast at the Riyadh airport on Saturday brought travel to a near-standstill. It also forced the capital’s financial hub to shift to remote work until further notice and prompted executives from BP and Shell to pull out of a big energy event in the city this week.

The Department of Foreign Affairs “strongly advises Irish citizens against all but essential travel to Saudi Arabia until further notice” due to the security situation in the Middle East and Gulf.

Irish citizens already in the region are advised to avoid “unnecessary journeys, remain vigilant, closely monitor developments and local media, and follow the advice of local authorities”.

The UK government warned Sunday against all but essential travel to Jeddah and Dammam, as well as to all Saudi airports except for Medina. It suggested British citizens consider departing Saudi Arabia via land to neighbouring countries.

Saturday’s strike came less than a week after Saudi-backed forces in Yemen launched a campaign to retake Houthi-held areas and “eliminate” the group. The militants, who frequently claim attacks on Saudi oil facilities, had recently seized more Yemeni territory and bolstered their control over the Bab el-Mandeb, a global shipping chokepoint.

The Saudi-led coalition called “the cowardly terrorist attack” on the airport on Saturday “a full-fledged war crime” by the Houthis.

The victims included four Saudis, a Palestinian, two Bangladeshis and one person each from the US, Egypt, Jordan, Syria and Sudan, according to authorities. – Additional reporting: Bloomberg