Rising fuel costs arising from Middle East conflict hits Eason’s online business

Irish retailer Eason’s online operations have been affected this year by increased fuel costs as a result of the US-Iran war.

In a letter to shareholders on its annual results, chairman David Dilger said that while the business was trading well overall, its “online net contribution has been impacted by significant increases in distribution costs arising from the Iran conflict and the associated increase in fuel costs”.

He said book sales were in advance of budget year-to-date and Eason had enjoyed a strong back-to-school season.

“Our underlying online revenues have continued to grow. We have also seen a modest uplift in revenues following the introduction of the new €3 EU customs charge on certain deliveries from overseas.

“However, our online net contribution has been impacted by significant increases in distribution costs arising from the Iran conflict and the associated increase in fuel costs,” he said.

In the year to January 25th, 2026, Eason Retail plc posted a 1.7 per cent increase in revenue to just over €128 million. This was due mostly to the addition of three stores to its network.

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Pretax profit fell by a quarter to €3.3 million. This reduction was put down to a “disappointing Christmas book market”, with an absence of “significant bestselling titles, together with a general lack of depth in new releases”.

A combined €4.8 million was returned to shareholders in dividends and share buy-backs, and Eason closed the financial period with a cash balance of €15 million.

Another €2 million in dividends is due to be paid to shareholders in December.

“This financial performance was achieved despite several external pressures, most notably pay inflation, a disappointing book market and an uneven competitive environment,” Dilger said.

The company cited a 25 per cent increase in the national minimum wage since 2023, which would have added €4.2 million to its costs by 2026.

The chairman said cost pressures imposed by the State were largely offset by efficiency programmes in its retail and warehousing activities.

“Nevertheless, Government policy in this area continues to create a significant risk to the competitiveness of bricks-and-mortar retail businesses generally,” he said.

The company employed 563 staff during the year, with its total payroll costs flat at €24.8 million. Directors’ remuneration rose marginally to €1.08 million, with the company taking a provision of €318,000 during the year relating to share awards that are part of an executive incentive plan.

The plan runs from 2023 to 2028, with the cumulative provision to date of €551,000.

Dilger said Eason was working on a new three-year strategic plan with external advisers.

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“Although still at an early stage, the new plan is likely to involve selective increases in capital investment. This is expected to include the next iteration of the Eason store experience and a programme of estate refurbishments, with many of our stores now more than 10 years old. A warehouse relocation project is also anticipated.”

An independent share valuation by Mazars has valued the group at €65.2 million. Since the year-end, a valuation by estate agent Bannon of its two remaining company-owned properties – its flagship store on O’Connell Street in Dublin and its outlet in Blanchardstown – put a value of €27.1 million on a vacant possession basis and €29.2 million if subject to a sale and leaseback arrangement.

Eason operates three divisions – its store estate (42 company units and eight franchisees), Eason online and Dubray, which has 15 outlets. The company will hold its annual general meeting on November 5th.