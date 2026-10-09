Profits at Denis O’Brien’s Algarve golf resort rise marginally

Profits at the company that manages businessman Denis O’Brien’s Quinta do Lago golf resort in the Algarve last year rose marginally. Photograph: Luke Walker/Getty Images

Profits at the company that manages businessman Denis O’Brien’s Quinta do Lago golf resort in the Algarver rose marginally last yea to £6.38 million (€7.53 million).

Accounts for UK registered Algarve Golf Courses Ltd, show that a subsidiary that manages the complex in Portugal – Sociedade do Golfe da Quinta do Lago SA – made the £6.38 million post tax profit for 2025.

The £6.38 million profits for 2025 are marginally in advance of the £6.28 million profits for 2024.

The accounts show that Quinta do Lago finished the financial period with capital and reserves of £35.6 million.

In a note with the accounts the directors for Algarve Golf Courses said that they were satisfied with the performance of the Quinta do Lago in 2025.

O’Brien acquired the Quinta do Lago resort in 1998, and has expanded it substantially in the years since. It comprises three golf courses, hotels, a sports campus and residential units.

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The bumper year for the business followed O’Brien extending his business footprint in Portugal in 2024 where he completed the purchase of Conrad Algarve resort in Quinta do Lago for around €200 million.

It has a 134 rooms and 20 suites with a luxury spa, a techno gym and various restaurants.

At the end of 2025, Algarve Golf Courses had net assets of £7.27 million – unchanged from the end of the previous year.. The directors noted that it did not make a profit in 2025 as it did not trade.

Separately, accounts for another Denis O’Brien-owned entity, Catalunya Golf Ltd show that it recorded a pretax profit of £1.8 million last year.

The directors said that the gain arose from the foreign exchange conversion of the underlying investment and not from trading.

This followed the firm recording a loss for 2024 of £1.5 million.

The firm is a holding company for companies engaged in the ownership and management of golf courses and the directors state both the level of business and the year end financial position were satisfactory.

O’Brien’s five-star Camiral Resort in Girona in Spain has been awarded the 2031 Ryder Cup and has yet to file accounts for 2025.

The group that operates the resort, Murryhill Holdings Ltd recorded pretax losses of £2.56 million in 2024 as revenues decreased by 17 per cent from £59.42 million to £38.8 million.