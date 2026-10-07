Pretax losses at Clerys Quarter firm halves to €6.8m

Pretax losses at the firm that has developed Clerys Quarter on Dublin’s O’Connell Street last year more than halved to €6.85 million.

Accounts filed by OCES Property Holdings Ltd show that the 2025 loss arose chiefly from interest payments of €7.1 million.

The company last year recorded an operating profit of €261,135 compared to an operating loss of €7.9 million in 2024.

Pretax losses at the company reduced as the group recorded a €353,505 gain in the value of an investment property compared to a €5.5 million impairment in 2024 – a positive swing of €5.86 million.

The pretax loss of €6.85 million last year is 55 per cent down on the pretax loss of €15.27 million in 2024.

At the end of 2025, the group’s investment property had a book value of €55.44 million that comprises assets currently undergoing redevelopment.

In a note with the accounts, the directors said that the company’s business plan was to increase occupancy levels within the property and subsequently sell the asset, which is not envisaged until the end of 2027.

The note said that the main property development is completed with the lease-up ongoing.

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Some of the brands operating from Clerys Quarter include Decathlon, H&M, Pret A Manger and on-the-go sushi brand, ROLLED.

A third of the office space was also sold to the HSE on behalf of the Rotunda Hospital, for a new maternity outpatient hospital catering for over 100,000 outpatients annually.

[ Clerys Quarter developer does not expect full occupancy until 2027Opens in new window ]

Last year, revenues at OCES Property dipped marginally from €1.45 million to €1.41 million due to an increase in lease incentives offered to tenants in the current year.

The accounts showed that rental income last year increased by 7 per cent from €1.57 million to €1.68 million but lease incentives more than doubled from €124,181 to €266,603 resulting in the slight net revenue increase.

Paddy McKillen jnr is a director of the company and has a very small shareholding in the business through his Isle of Man registered Keillan Ltd.

Recently, the High Court granted McKillen jnr a protection certificate that will protect him from his creditors for 70 days as part of personal insolvency proceedings.

The court was told that McKillen jnr has liabilities of €27.7 million and has just €270 in his bank account.

In the new accounts for OCES Property Holdings, the directors state that they consider the result for the financial year and the financial year end position to be satisfactory.

The directors said that cash flow remained positive bolstered by an additional equity injection by the parent company, and the repayment of the debt facility during the year reduced finance costs incurred.