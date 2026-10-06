Stripe UK employees paid average salary of £180,800 in 2025

Earlier this year, Forbes estimated that Patrick and John Collison each had a net worth of $17.5 billion – up from $10.1 billion one year ago. Photograph: Bloomberg/via Getty Images

Staff at Stripe’s UK arm were paid an average salary of £180,800 (€213,000) last year and an average total compensation of £325,000 (€382,920) when share-based payments and pension contributions are included, new company filings have revealed.

Stripe Payments UK, which employed an average of 340 people in 2025, mostly in sales, booked more than £1.12 billion in revenue, up almost 26 per cent from 2024.

After tax, the entity generated profits of more than £25.6 million, up by about 60 per cent from the previous year, according to the accounts filed with Companies House in the UK recently.

The payments giant increased its UK headcount in the year by about 18 per cent.

Consequently, total staff costs – including wages, salaries, social insurance costs, share-based payments and pensions – jumped by 12.3 per cent to more than £100.5 million.

It meant that a Stripe employee in the UK earned total average compensation of £325,000, up from £310,705 in 2024. In wages and salaries alone, the entity paid out almost £61.5 million, meaning the average salary at the company was £180,800, up from £167,531.

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In their report attached to the filings, the directors of Stripe Payments UK said the increase in turnover in the year was related to a jump in “processing-related activity”.

The company, which is an authorised electronic-money institution, is regulated by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority.

However, the online payments company shifted payment processing for the majority of the group’s European customers away from the UK business to its Irish-regulated entity in 2020 due to Brexit.

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Separate accounts filed in Dublin by the group’s main Irish entity last month revealed a more than 400 per cent increase in pretax profits last year to $445.5 million (€390.9 million).

It was also disclosed that the firm paid dividends of $467.2 million to its US parent, Stripe Laboratories, in May of this year. The $467.2 million dividend compares with a dividend of $9 million paid in 2025.

Earlier this year, Forbes estimated that Patrick and John Collison each had a net worth of $17.5 billion – up from $10.1 billion one year ago.

In February, the group was valued at $159 billion, up from $91.5 billion in 2025.

Stripe announced last week it would create 200 jobs at its Dublin HQ in engineering and human resources. The move marks a further expansion of Stripe’s Dublin headquarters, which was opened in 2013 and serves as the hub for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The company employs more than 1,000 people in Ireland, with its headcount rising by more than 35 per cent since the start of the year.