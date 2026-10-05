Irish film and TV industry mounts late push for enhanced regional tax break in budget

Everybody Digs Bill Evans, which won the Silver Bear at the Berlin International Film Festival earlier this year, was made in Skibbereen. Photograph: Break Out Pictures

Film and television producers and studios across Ireland have launched a last-minute push to secure an enhanced tax break for regional productions in Budget 2027, three years after the Government phased out a previous scheme.

In an open letter seen by The Irish Times, high-profile film producer David Puttnam has urged Minister for Finance Simon Harris to “spread Ireland’s screen industry across the whole country” by adding an 8 per cent regional uplift to the section 481 tax credit.

Aimed at bringing more productions to areas outside Dublin and Wicklow and boosting capacity, the enhanced rate for regional productions was in place from 2019 to 2023.

Production companies can claim section 481 relief against their corporation tax liabilities to a value of 32 per cent of eligible expenditure or a maximum of €125 million.

However, just 14 per cent of the €502 million spent on film and TV productions in the Republic in 2025 related to projects outside Leinster.

Puttnam, a British life peer who lives in west Cork, said because of the concentration of television and film productions in the east of the State, people living elsewhere had to uproot to follow a career in the industry.

“Skibbereen has been my home for more than 30 years,” Puttnam wrote. “In 1993, we made War of the Buttons in west Cork, with scores of local young people on the crew and cast. At least four went on to very successful careers in film. Every one of them had to move to Dublin or Belfast to do it.”

Puttnam cited the example of Everybody Digs Bill Evans, which was filmed at West Cork Film Studios in Skibbereen. The film, which stars Anders Danielsen Lie as the influential titular jazz pianist, was awarded the prestigious Silver Bear at the Berlin International Film Festival this year.

“The studio has brought a sense of vibrancy to the town, and people are finding jobs there who never would have considered our sector before,” Puttnam said. However, west Cork remains an “exception”.

“Films and series take three years or more to make,” Puttnam wrote. “The uplift should run for as long as section 481 itself. Nobody builds a regional company on a tax credit that might end before the work is finished.”

Screen producers across the State have echoed Puttnam’s call in advance of tomorrow’s budget. West Cork Studios cofounder Steve Park said his business had lost out on €20 million of productions this year “because we can’t be as competitive”.

“The last regional uplift was designed to [be] phase[d] out,” said Darach Ó Tuairisg, cofounder and chief executive of Fíbín Media in Galway. “A permanent 8 per cent regional uplift would give producers the certainty to commit to the region and the confidence to take ambitious projects to market, turning Galway’s promise into a lasting production hub.”

Susan Kirby, chief executive of Screen Producers Ireland, which has spearheaded the regional uplift push, said her members wanted to “work where they live” and develop businesses in their own communities but needed “the right conditions”.

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She said the regional uplift would “generate wider economic activity” in the regions.

During budget week last October, Minister for Culture and Media Patrick O’Donovan said he would like to revisit the regional uplift despite its exclusion from the tax package. However, the Coalition did unveil a separate enhancement to the section 481 specifically aimed at the State’s growing visual effects industry.