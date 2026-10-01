Workday to cut jobs in Dublin HQ but will press on with AI centre of excellence

Workday will move to its new European headquarters at College Square in Dublin early next year

US technology giant Workday is to cut jobs at its Dublin operation, with up to 80 roles thought to be at risk.

Staff at the company have been informed of the development and the Department of Enterprise has been notified of the job cuts.

Workday, which makes cloud-based business software, did not confirm an exact figure for job losses in Ireland, but it is understood between 70 and 80 jobs will go as part of the process.

The company employs about 2,000 people in Ireland, with about 80 per cent involved in research, product development and software engineering used in building all its product outside the US.

The move comes after Workday said in a filing earlier this week that it would cut about 2.5 per cent of its workforce to “better align team structures with Workday’s strategic growth priorities”, with an impact on the product and technology teams.

The affected roles are understood to be in people management, with Workday continuing to recruit for high-tech positions in its Irish operation. The open roles include artificial intelligence (AI) software engineers, machine learning engineers and business development positions.

The company is still moving ahead with plans to open an AI centre of excellence at its new European headquarters in Dublin. The centre, which is part of a €175 million investment announced last year and supported by IDA Ireland, will focus on product development, AI upskilling, academic fellowships and partnerships with universities and Irish tech companies.

The investment was also supporting the creation of 200 jobs, which it said would ensure regional AI, cybersecurity, engineering and research expertise reflected in the company’s Workday Illuminate AI platform.

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“We remain committed to Dublin and are on track to open our new EMEA [Europe, Middle East and Africa] headquarters in College Square, Dublin 2 in February 2027,” Workday said in a statement. It did not provide further detail on the proposed job cuts, or the reasons behind the move.

Workday is the latest tech firm to announce job losses in 2026, with social media giants TikTok and Meta among those trimming jobs earlier in the year. Enterprise software company Oracle also cut jobs in Ireland this year.

Workday had previously cut jobs in February last year, shedding more than 140 positions as part of a global reduction that saw it lose 1,750 positions, or 8.5 per cent of its workforce.

Last month Workday put a fifth of the space it let in a new 21-storey office block back on the market for sublet, as it was surplus to requirements.

Workday established its European headquarters in Ireland in 2008 following the acquisition of Cape Clear Software.

Founded by former PeopleSoft founder Dave Duffield and current chief executive Aneel Bhusri in 2005, Workday provides cloud-based financial management, human capital management and analytics applications to customers worldwide, building agentic AI into its offering in recent years.

It is used by more than 11,500 organisations worldwide, including more than 65 per cent of Fortune 500 companies.