More than half of Irish business owner-managers think Coalition is ‘anti-business’

Senior ministers have indicated CGT could be in line for reforms, with Simon Harris saying previously that the 33 per cent rate is too high. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA Wire

Dissatisfaction with the Government is rising among owner-managers of larger Irish companies in advance of the budget, a new report has indicated, as concerns about tax and infrastructure outweigh positivity around the economy’s strong performance.

Commissioned by accountancy firm S&W, a Censuswide survey of more than 500 owners of businesses with turnover of more than €5 million found 56 per cent believe the Coalition is “anti-business”, up from 36 per cent last year.

The figures are detailed in S&W’s annual business owners’ sentiment survey report.

While more than three-quarters of survey respondents said they are confident in the Government’s economic strategy, tax and infrastructure are top concerns.

“Persistent problems with housing and infrastructure are hampering growth,” S&W said in the report, and 67 per cent of the business owners surveyed said the pace of infrastructure development is threatening the Republic’s long-term competitiveness. In the survey, 65 per cent of owner-managers said that infrastructure deficits are affecting operational decisions, while a similar proportion said the housing crisis is affecting hiring.

Meanwhile, almost two-thirds of respondents said personal taxes are impacting hiring, and a similar proportion agree strongly or somewhat that capital gains tax (CGT) should be reduced to 20 per cent from 33 per cent.

“Infrastructure and housing aren’t new complaints, but the numbers have moved a long way in a year,” said John O’Callaghan, managing partner at S&W in Ireland. “Two-thirds of business owners now say the pace of delivery threatens the country’s competitiveness, and a similar number say housing costs are costing them candidates.

“Our survey shows that business owners are overwhelmingly confident in the country’s economic prospects and in the government’s overall strategy for growth. The challenge for policymakers is that this confidence is increasingly being overshadowed by frustration over tax, housing and infrastructure, and a perception that the Government is anti-business.

“Budget 2027 gives the Government a chance to show it’s listening on tax. Owners want CGT back at 20 per cent and a personal tax regime that doesn’t push senior talent elsewhere.”

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Senior ministers have indicated CGT could be in line for reforms in the future, with Minister for Finance Simon Harris saying previously that the 33 per cent rate is too high.

It is considered unlikely to be a big feature of Budget 2027, although there could be an extension of the entrepreneur relief which offers a lower rate of 10 per cent on the sale of business assets subject to certain conditions, including a €1.5 million limit on qualifying gains.

Earlier this month, Harris said income tax reforms would take up the bulk of the €1.5 billion tax package being prepared for announcement on budget day.