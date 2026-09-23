Audit watchdog tells firms to consider Middle East conflict effects in annual accounts

The Irish auditing and accounting watchdog has told companies to pay particular care in assessing the ongoing impact of the Middle East conflict on the global economy and energy prices when preparing annual accounts.

Companies must also consider the current level of volatility and uncertainty in the global economy when making accounting judgments and making certain disclosures, the Irish Auditing and Accounting Supervisory Authority (Iaasa) said in its latest observations document on issues businesses should be mindful of in compiling financial accounts.

“While the global economy showed considerable resilience in 2025 to shrug off the impacts of protectionist trade policies and heightened geopolitical uncertainty, the conflict in the Middle East and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz is set to severely test this resilience,” Iaasa said in the document.

“Renewed and broadened conflict in the Middle East has sparked volatility and uncertainty in energy markets, and large price spikes in oil and gas, which, if prolonged, could have more significant inflationary effects while also reducing growth. Europe and Asia are the regions that stand to be the most affected if this were to happen.”

Irish banks were at the forefront in recognising in their interim 2026 reports the potential impact of an energy crisis stemming from disruption to the Strait of Hormuz, a vital trade route for about a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies, amid the Iran war.

AIB took a precautionary €40 million loan loss charge as it monitored customers exposed to energy prices and geopolitical disruption. Bank of Ireland said it carried out targeted assessment of energy price-related risks on “relevant” corporate and small-business loans and reclassified loans to a higher-risk category – or so-called stage 2 loans – where necessary. Still, its overall level of stage 2 loans declined during the period.

“The global economic backdrop has become increasingly challenging. Barriers to cross-border trade – tariffs, export restrictions and other non-tariff barriers – have been raised this year, and this has triggered an increase in uncertainty to levels not seen before. Heightened uncertainty, in turn, is prompting firms to pause capital spending and households to increase precautionary saving – in Ireland and elsewhere,” Iaasa said.

The Irish economy – measured by modified domestic demand, which strips out the activities of multinationals – will slow to 3.8 per cent his year from 4.7 per cent in 2025 and ease further to 3.4 per cent in 2027, the Central Bank of Ireland estimated last week. The International Monetary Fund predicts global gross domestic product growth will fall to 3 per cent this year from 3.5 per cent in 2025.

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“The economic backdrop and outlook remains volatile and uncertain,” Iaasa said. “When preparing corporate reports in the 2026 reporting season entities must embed this volatility and uncertainty in the recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosure of items.”

This spans the recognition of whether assets have become impaired, to the measurement of fair value of assets and provisions for bad debts, and what is disclosed in notes to help readers of reports to understand what is happening and how risk factors could affect financial statements.

“The uncertainties facing entities will necessitate greater use of judgment by management,” said Iaasa.