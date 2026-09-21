Rally in bank and tech stocks lifts European shares

Insulation specialist Kingspan rose 1.35 per cent on Monday, while homebuilder Cairn also gained, adding 2.1 per cent to its shares.

A rally in heavyweight banks and technology stocks lifted European shares on Monday, while oil prices slumped for the fourth consecutive ​session, boosting broader risk sentiment.

Oil ⁠prices slid towards the ​psychological threshold of $100 (€87) a barrel and to ​their lowest in 11 days as investors hoped for diplomatic progress in resolving the ‌Iran war in advance of this week’s ​UN meeting.

Dublin

Irish shares started the week in positive territory, lifted by gains in construction, food and banking stocks. The Euronext Dublin closed the day up 0.86 per cent, at 14,331.

Insulation specialist Kingspan rose 1.35 per cent on Monday, while home builder Cairn also gained, adding 2.1 per cent to its shares.

Ryanair edged 0.6 per cent higher, echoing international travel stocks that benefited from lower oil prices.

In line with other banking gains throughout Europe, Bank of Ireland and AIB both ended the day higher, although the latter’s 0.1 per cent gain trailed Bank of Ireland, which added 0.5 per cent over the day.

Kerry Group gained 2.1 per cent, while Glanbia was 2.3 per cent higher by the end of the session, closing at €19.26.

London

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.75 per cent to 10,739.01 points after declining ​almost 1.5 per cent in the previous session. The midcap FTSE 250 climbed 1.18 per cent to its highest level in nearly two weeks.

Heavyweight banks were among the top gainers, with HSBC climbing 1.4 per cent, Barclays gaining 1.9 per cent ​and Standard Chartered rising 1.7 per cent.

Energy stocks were down 1.9 per cent, with BP and Shell falling 2.8 per cent ⁠and 1.4 per cent, respectively.

Declining crude prices also ⁠boosted travel-related companies, ​with airline operator IAG climbing 2.9 per cent.

Europe

The pan-European STOXX 600 closed 1 per cent higher, marking its biggest one-day jump since July 2. Most regional bourses also ended higher.

Bank stocks were among the biggest gainers, up 1.7 per cent. Societe Generale gained 1.7 per cent and Banco BPM was ⁠up 4.3 per cent, with the latter rising after ​media speculation about UniCredit and Credit Agricole reportedly assessing a joint ​move on the Italian lender.

Technology stocks advanced 1.7 per cent, as renewed appetite for AI lifted chip-linked stocks such as Soitec ‌and Aixtron.

However, energy stocks slipped 0.8 per cent as Brent ​crude futures headed for their longest streak of daily losses since June.

Germany’s DAX rose 1.1 per cent, with investors digesting the results of state elections in northeastern Germany, where projections showed the far-right Alternative for Germany emerging as the largest party.

Among individual stocks, Lotus Bakeries ⁠gained 4.4 per cent, after Jefferies initiated coverage on the stock with a “buy” rating.

Meanwhile, Novo was the biggest loser ‌on the STOXX 600 with a 7.7 per cent slump, as executives faced tough questions over the drugmaker’s pricing power and deal making strategy in advance of looming ​patent expiries at the company’s capital markets day.

New York

The main US stock ‌indexes advanced on Monday, powered by gains in artificial intelligence (AI) firms.

Chip companies rallied. Intel rose 13 per cent, Advanced Micro Devices surged 9.3 per cent to become the latest chipmaker to reach $1 trillion in market valuation, while Micron gained 2.3 per cent.

Meta soared 6.7 per cent to a more than seven-month high after ​brokerage Wells Fargo hiked its price target on the stock, while Accenture gained 3.2 per cent after partnering with Anthropic to invest $2 billion in AI evaluation.

In early trading the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 259.21 points, or 0.50 per cent, to 51,940.71, the S&P 500 added 80.65 points, or 1.05 per cent, to 7,731.15, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 430.51 points, or 1.62 per cent, to 26,953.06. – Additional reporting: Reuters