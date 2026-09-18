Digicel to sell El Salvador operations to ‘sharpen focus’ on Caribbean

Denis O'Brien remains a 10% shareholder in Digicel, which has agreed to sell its operations in El Salvador. Photograph: Jason Alden/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Digicel, in which Denis O’Brien continues to own a 10 per cent stake after a significant debt restructuring in 2024, has agreed to sell its El Salvador business to sharpen its focus on its core markets in the Caribbean.

The company did not disclose financial details of the deal, which would see General International Telecom El Salvador, one of four mobile phone companies in the Central American country, take over the business, subject to clearance from competition authorities.

El Salvador, with a population of about 6.4 million, had been one of Digicel’s weaker markets in recent times. The sale would reduce Digicel’s scale to 25 markets.

Market sources familiar with Digicel told The Irish Times earlier this year that El Salvador and some of the company’s French West Indies markets were ripe for consolidation because they have four mobile players. They highlighted that there was obvious potential for Digicel to exit some of these or engage in asset swaps.

“Over the past year, we have been executing a clear strategy to build a stronger Digicel and position the company for long-term growth,” said Marcelo Cataldo, Digicel’s chief executive, in a statement.

“This transaction is another step in that strategy, allowing us to sharpen our focus on the Caribbean and concentrate our resources and investment behind markets where we have strong positions and see significant opportunities for growth.”

Digicel’s net debt stood at $2.75 billion (€2.39 billion) at the end of December, sources familiar with the company’s financial position previously said. Digicel’s debt peaked at $7 billion six years ago before it carried out three restructurings, culminating in a group of bondholders – led by PGIM, Contrarian Capital Management, and GoldenTree Asset Management – taking control in January 2024.

O’Brien retained a 10 per cent stake. However, the sources said in March that he is on track to double his stake to 20 per cent, on the back of ongoing improvements in its finances and a pickup in industry valuations.

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Digicel said that its stronger financial foundation is allowing it to focus on investing in the networks, products, technology, and customer experience “that will drive its next phase of growth across the Caribbean, including continued investment in subsea connectivity, fibre expansion, and network capacity”.

Fitch, one of the world’s leading debt ratings agencies, upgraded its stance on Digicel’s creditworthiness in late July, citing “consistent financial improvement and ongoing deleveraging” since its 2024 restructuring. The one-step upgrade brought its rating to B+, which remains in so-called junk status territory.

“While its credit metrics are consistent with a higher rating than B+, the [rating] is constrained by weak operating environments in Haiti and El Salvador, currency depreciation risks, and still-expected low interest coverage ratios,” Fitch said. “Digicel’s liquidity is strong, with no significant debt maturity until 2032.”