Reach’s decision to close GalwayBeo and cut jobs an ‘act of self-sabotage’, says union

Reach, which publishes the Irish Daily Star and Irish Daily Mirror titles among others, has announced plans to shed more than 200 jobs in the UK and Ireland. Photograph: Getty Images

Reach PLC’s decision to close local news site GalwayBeo and slash hundreds of jobs across the group is an “act of self-sabotage”, and will undermine its ability to deliver quality journalism, the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) has warned.

The group, the UK and Ireland’s largest commercial news publisher, announced the decision in an internal memo to staff on Wednesday morning.

Reach -which also publishes the Irish Daily Star and the Irish Mirror titles and operates the GalwayBeo, Dublin Live, Belfast Live and CorkBeo local news sites – plans to shed 220 jobs in the UK and Ireland and close several local news platforms, including GalwayBeo.

It is creating some 60 jobs in areas such as long-form video and subscriptions as it looks to arrest a loss of online traffic, which it said stemmed from the rise of artificial intelligence overviews and changes to Google’s algorithm.

In a statement on Wednesday, the NUJ said Reach has not specified where the cuts will fall, and it is seeking clarity on the group’s plans.

It said that Reach remains a profitable company, forecasting a £96 million operating profit this year.

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“Cuts after cuts, year after year, have left our members at Reach deeply demoralised,” said NUJ general secretary Laura Davison in a statement.

“The cumulative effect of relentless redundancies has been unsustainable workloads, unrealistic ‘content’ demands, and dedicated journalists living in constant fear of losing their livelihoods.

“Continued cuts fundamentally undermine Reach’s recent strategic pivot to digital subscriptions and focus on original reporting, which had been broadly welcomed by our members.”

Davison said the decision is “an act of self-sabotage”.

She said: “These cuts will have a direct impact on public access to news, with the closure of three online titles exacerbating the UK and Ireland’s local news drought and doing a disservice to readers.”

Around 20 jobs were understood to have been affected by a round of redundancies at the Irish Daily Mirror and Irish Daily Star titles late last year.

The editorial operations at the Irish Star and Irish Mirror have undergone a good deal of restructuring since 2020 when Reach bought its 50 per cent stake in the Star. The Star was owned until then by Independent News and Media, and the combined organisation is small, with about 100 staff in total based in its Dublin and Belfast offices.