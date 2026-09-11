Business

Online ‌auto auctioneer Copart to buy ACV Auctions in $1.9 billion deal

New ‌York-based ​ACV operates a digital marketplace for wholesale vehicle transactions

Conor O'Boyle, co-founder of TradeBid and George Chaumon, chief executive of ACV. Photograph: Fiona Madden
George Chamoun, chief executive of ACV Auctions, (right), alongside Conor O'Boyle, co-founder of TradeBid, an Irish company owned by ACV. Photograph: Fiona Madden
Fri Sept 11 2026 - 15:141 MIN READ

Online ‌vehicle auctioneer Copart on Thursday agreed to acquire ACV Auctions in an ‌all-cash deal of about $1.9 billion (€1.6 billion), marking its entry into dealer-to-dealer wholesale remarketing.

The ​acquisition comes as Copart seeks to expand beyond its core auction business amid slowing vehicle volume growth, hurt by insurers retaining more ​vehicles and consumers cutting back on auto insurance amid inflationary pressures.

Shares ⁠of ACV Auctions jumped over 40 per cent after the closing ‌bell. ACV is headed up by US tech entrepreneur George Chamoun. ACV owns online irish car auctioneer TradeBid.

New ‌York-based ​ACV operates a digital marketplace for wholesale vehicle transactions, connecting dealers, commercial buyers and sellers ⁠of used vehicles.

The ​purchase price of $10.50 per share ​represents a premium of about 45 per cent to ACV’s last ‌close, Copart said.

Evercore is ​serving as financial adviser to Copart and J.P. Morgan Securities ⁠is to ACV, ⁠for the ​transaction which is expected to close by end of this year.

The former Greco-Roman wrestler using AI to make used-car pricing transparent ]

Last month, Bloomberg News reported that Copart was in talks to acquire car-insurance software provider CCC Intelligent Solutions, which has been exploring a sale.

Copart on Thursday also posted fourth-quarter revenue ‌above Wall Street estimates, ⁠sending the company’s shares up 8 per cent in aftermarket trading.

Revenue rose 2.4 per cent to $1.15 billion from a year ‌ago, compared with estimates of $1.14 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Quarterly ​profit, however, declined to 35 cents ​per share from 41 cents a year ago. – Reuters

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2026

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